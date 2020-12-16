UteNation - SIGNED NLI: Jonah Elliss, LB





The Utes receive yet another legacy signee in Jonah Elliss, the son of arguably the greatest Ute of all time, Luther Elliss. Jonah is the younger brother of former Idaho Vandal linebacker Kaden Elliss, a Judge Memorial Catholic HS standout who was a 7th round pick to the Saints two years ago.

Jonah will be the fourth Elliss son to play D1 football and the first to follow in his dad’s large legacy at Utah. The Utes beat out seven schools for Elliss' commitment, including Boise State, Louisville and Washington State. Hailing from Moscow, Idaho, Elliss flew under the radar and will likely be one of the best of this group when all is said and done.



