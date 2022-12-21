



Johnathan Hall is another recruit out of the Houston, TX set to join the Utes. The 3-star safety is currently projected to line up at linebacker for Utah. Hall took two official visits over the summer, first to Missouri and then to Utah. One week after his Utah trip, he made his pledge to the Utes and shut down his recruitment.

Hall is an intriguing prospect for Utah linebackers coach Colton Swan to get to work with, as he shows flashes similar to former Ute Marquise Blair. The 3-star recruit from Katy, TX holds over 27 offers, including Arizona, Baylor, Florida State, Houston, LSU, Nebraska, Oregon State, SMU, TCU, Texas, and Utah State to name a few.



