SIGNED NLI: Johnathan Hall, S/LB
Johnathan Hall is another recruit out of the Houston, TX set to join the Utes. The 3-star safety is currently projected to line up at linebacker for Utah. Hall took two official visits over the summer, first to Missouri and then to Utah. One week after his Utah trip, he made his pledge to the Utes and shut down his recruitment.
Hall is an intriguing prospect for Utah linebackers coach Colton Swan to get to work with, as he shows flashes similar to former Ute Marquise Blair. The 3-star recruit from Katy, TX holds over 27 offers, including Arizona, Baylor, Florida State, Houston, LSU, Nebraska, Oregon State, SMU, TCU, Texas, and Utah State to name a few.
EVALUATION:
A high school safety, he's likely to also be looked at at linebacker for Utah. In my opinion, he has SS written all over him on his film! Hall pursues and tracks the ball like a missile. He excels at long runs from depth and coming to balance while not putting on brakes, and strikes like a cobra when it comes to making the tackle. He's got some party starter in him, to ignite the defense.
-Brian Blechen, S/LB, 2010-2014
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS:
A versatile high school safety, Utah is projecting him at linebacker before Hall arrives on campus. At 6-for-2 and 221 pounds, this is a projection, so he very well could still end up as a safety. Either way, the Utes are currently set at both positions, so he is afforded some time to grow into the linebacker position.