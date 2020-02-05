Signed NLI: Jeremy Mercier, LB
With the graduation of Francis Bernard the University of Utah is in desperate need of linebacker depth. They also need a solid starter to emerge from what is a group that does not come across as very deep at the current moment. With that in mind the Utes hit the JuCo ranks In hopes of finding an immediate contributor. With the next signed NLI, Jeremy Mercier, a along and athletic linebacker out of Arizona—where he played JuCo ball for the Gila River Hawks—has signed with the Utes. He tripped to Salt Lake City this past week. While on the trip, he made the call to play his next two years at Rice-Eccles Stadium, choosing the Utes over Utah State.
Mercier has also been receiving interest from UCLA and Oregon, but no offers came after his commitment.
EVALUATION
This man (Junior College) is big! He plays a quick outside backer, with coverage capabilities, but his strong point that was put on his film over and over again was his inside the box play. Good reads, solid lane filler, and a tenacious blitzer. He has seen quicker football, since leaving HS, being a JC recruit. He should fit into our Defensive scheme very nicely.
—Cal Beck, Utah defensive back, 1994-96
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS
Mercier’s athleticism could be a huge boost for the Utes defense, as he has the perfect opportunity to start alongside another long and highly athletic linebacker, Devin Lloyd. The linebackers have next to no experienced depth for the 2020 season, so it’s important that Mercier shows up and balls out immediately.