



With the graduation of Francis Bernard the University of Utah is in desperate need of linebacker depth. They also need a solid starter to emerge from what is a group that does not come across as very deep at the current moment. With that in mind the Utes hit the JuCo ranks In hopes of finding an immediate contributor. With the next signed NLI, Jeremy Mercier, a along and athletic linebacker out of Arizona—where he played JuCo ball for the Gila River Hawks—has signed with the Utes. He tripped to Salt Lake City this past week. While on the trip, he made the call to play his next two years at Rice-Eccles Stadium, choosing the Utes over Utah State.

Mercier has also been receiving interest from UCLA and Oregon, but no offers came after his commitment.



