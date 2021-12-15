SIGNED NLI: Jaylon Glover, RB





The Florida pipeline to Utah continues with the signing of highly-coveted running back Jaylon Glover from Lake Gibson HS (Lakelan, FL). The four-star back (rated 5.8 and the Rivals no. 20 running back overall) accumulated an astounding 42 offers from every major conference. The Utes won out over the likes of Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Following a senior season where he rushed for an impressive 2,073 yards and 26 touchdowns, Glover surpassed 6,000 career yards and 82 total touchdowns during his time in high school. The 5-foot-9, 190 pounder is a Zack Moss type of bruiser—he’s not the weight that Moss was during his time at Utah, but he is as sturdy as an oak, has room to grow into his frame and played in a similar style Moss was used in Utah’s system.

This marks the second year in a row that Utah has pulled a four-star running back recruit out of Florida after signing Ricky Parks in 2020. Even after his commitment, Glover received a lot of SEC and Big 10 interest, but he stayed true to the Utes and never wavered.





Film Evaluation

Looks to have a strong lower body. Does not go down easily. Has the homerun speed. His running style reminds me of Robert Turbin. Little bit of a longer stride. Looks a little shorter than 5-foot-9 on film. Not scared of contact, shows good field vision. Good balance. I think he has a lot of potential.

- Keegan Andersen, former Assistant Director of Player Personnel at Utah, former Director of Player Personnel at Utah State.



