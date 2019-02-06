The University of Utah has signed three-star cornerback JaTravis McCloud, who played his high school ball at Union High in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was uncovered late in the process due to some scouting and digging by Morgan Scalley. Upon finding him, an offer and official visit followed shortly thereafter. As soon as McCloud stepped off the plane in Salt Lake City, he liked what he saw, and committed on his visit. At 6-foot-0, 170 pounds, McCloud has the size and length that Utah likes in its corners, and brings plenty of speed and swagger to the Ute secondary.

McCloud's film shows him to be a threat on both sides of the ball, and he caused opposing offenses fits as a wide receiver. At a quick glance, he has many of the same traits that made former Ute Cory Butler-Byrd such a threat as both a receiver and a cornerback, though McCloud is significantly bigger than Butler-Byrd was.

McCloud was strangely under-recruited, but did hold offers from Texas Tech and Oregon. The Ducks were quick to jump in the game once they saw that Utah had offered, but they were unable to convince McCloud to take a visit before Utah secured his commitment.



