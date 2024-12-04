SIGNED NLI: Jason Stokes, Jr., DB

(Photo by @Utah_Football)



The letter of intent is in for Jason Stokes Jr., a cornerback from Weiss High School in Pflugerville, Texas. The three-star defender made an official visit to Utah in June was a highly sought after with over 20 offers, including Utah, LSU, Arizona, Arkansas, Houston, TCU, and Texas Tech. At 6-foot-3 185 pounds he has not only the size but also the speed to be a challenge for receivers recording 50 tackles his senior year.



Film Evaluation His ability to play both inside and outside is a huge asset, adding versatility to his game. In zone, his play recognition is top-notch, and he’s not afraid to step up and deliver a big hit. The physicality is there. In press coverage, he’s shown he can stick to receivers, staying hip-to-hip downfield. A big plus is his composure—he consistently gets his head around to locate the ball, avoiding the panic and pass interference calls that trip up many corners. Overall, he’s got a skill set that translates well to the next level. -Kenneth Scott

