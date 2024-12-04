SIGNED NLI: Jason Stokes, Jr., DB

The letter of intent is in for Jason Stokes Jr., a cornerback from Weiss High School in Pflugerville, Texas. The three-star defender made an official visit to Utah in June was a highly sought after with over 20 offers, including Utah, LSU, Arizona, Arkansas, Houston, TCU, and Texas Tech. At 6-foot-3 185 pounds he has not only the size but also the speed to be a challenge for receivers recording 50 tackles his senior year.
Film Evaluation
His ability to play both inside and outside is a huge asset, adding versatility to his game. In zone, his play recognition is top-notch, and he’s not afraid to step up and deliver a big hit. The physicality is there. In press coverage, he’s shown he can stick to receivers, staying hip-to-hip downfield. A big plus is his composure—he consistently gets his head around to locate the ball, avoiding the panic and pass interference calls that trip up many corners. Overall, he’s got a skill set that translates well to the next level.
-Kenneth Scott
What this signing means:
A tall and rangy corner, Stokes has the size to play right away. The starter battle is set with Cam Calhoun, Scooby Davis, and Kenan Johnson — Smith Snowden Is locked in at nickelback. However, the Utah defensive backs coach Sharrieff Shah is still building the depth for his group. The opportunity will be there, can Stokes work his way into the rotation?