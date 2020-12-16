UteNation - SIGNED NLI: Isaac Vaha, TE





One of the most intriguing prospects out of Utah this year, Pleasant Grove HS tight end Isaac Vaha is a two-sport athlete that has the physical traits to excel at several positions. A three-star prospect, Vaha is one of the most highly sought-after prospects from the state this year, holding offers from 20 schools. Some of the names on that list include Oregon, Arizona State, Cal, Penn State, Washington, and Wisconsin. Vaha measures in at 6-foot-7, 230 pounds, and with his frame, he could bulk up to be a nightmare of a matchup at tight end. Our publisher Alex Markham believes Vaha could turn out to be the best of the 2021 class, as he’s excelled even though he’s only played two years of high school football.



