News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 11:21:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Signed NLI: Graham Faloona, Linebacker

Andrew Fronce • UteNation
Senior Writer
@AFronceRivals

Each year, Utah's coaches hit the recruiting trail hard in Texas, and pull a number of prospects out of the Lone Star State to help build their program. Several more Texans will join the team this ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}