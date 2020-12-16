 UteNation - SIGNED NLI: Ethan Calvert, LB
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-16 12:10:37 -0600') }} football Edit

SIGNED NLI: Ethan Calvert, LB

Ethan Calvert
Ethan Calvert
Andrew Fronce • UteNation
Senior Writer
@AFronceRivals


Even among a strong class, one Utah commit stands out as someone who is poised to make an instant impact. Four-star linebacker Ethan Calvert, out of Oaks Christian HS in California, had an offer list from the who’s who of college football, choosing the Utes over such schools as LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, and Washington. Ultimately the decision was between Utah, USC, and UCLA. If the name Calvert sounds familiar, it’s because Utah also recruited Ethan’s brothers in past years. Though Bo (UCLA) and Josh (Washington) ended up choosing different routes, the third time was the charm for the Utes, and Ethan could end up being the best of the three.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION TODAY

Premium Access Free trial until 01.29.21

Promo Code: UtesNSD

Valid to 12.20.20

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}