UteNation - SIGNED NLI: Ethan Calvert, LB





Even among a strong class, one Utah commit stands out as someone who is poised to make an instant impact. Four-star linebacker Ethan Calvert, out of Oaks Christian HS in California, had an offer list from the who’s who of college football, choosing the Utes over such schools as LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, and Washington. Ultimately the decision was between Utah, USC, and UCLA. If the name Calvert sounds familiar, it’s because Utah also recruited Ethan’s brothers in past years. Though Bo (UCLA) and Josh (Washington) ended up choosing different routes, the third time was the charm for the Utes, and Ethan could end up being the best of the three.



