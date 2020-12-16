UteNation - SIGNED NLI: Elisha Lloyd, CB





When a player is at or near the top of Sharrieff Shah’s list, it’s a safe bet that player will turn out to be a good one. Hence, there’s reason to get excited about three-star cornerback commit Elisha Lloyd, out of San Diego, CA. A 5-foot-10, 177 pound prospect, Lloyd is tough enough to play outside corner, but also fast and agile enough to play nickel. Lloyd chose Utah out of 15 total offers, a list which included such schools as Washington State, Kansas State, Boston College, and Boise State. He was initially committed to a Washington State after feeling pressure to do so, but committed to Utah shortly after announcing the Wazzu decommitment. Lloyd’s tape, along with the fact that Coach Shah is so high on him, are two indicators that Lloyd could turn out to be yet another great Utah corner. He’s also blazing fast, as he ran a 4.37 40-yard dash as an eighth grader.



