SIGNED NLI: Elijah Davis, CB





The Sunshine State has become a great recruiting ground for the University of Utah in recent years, and the Utes landed another commitment from Florida with cornerback, Elijah Davis. The speedy 6-foot-1 defensive back is listed at safety, but will begin his college career at cornerback for Utah. Davis held offers from Utah, Illinois, Missouri, and South Florida.

In 10 games as a senior at Auburndale HS, Davis had 40 tackles, eight passes defended, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. He also performed well as a receiver, with 693 yards and five touchdowns, on 30 receptions. As good as he was on offense, when the Utah coaches tell you your future is on defense, it's wise to listen, no questions asked.





Film Evaluation

Long lever DB that fits the Utah defensive back standards. Looks to have good ball skills. Plays the MOF well. Appears to have the speed needed to go sideline to sideline. Love that he plays both sides of the ball. Competitive. Not shy of contact. If he were to end up at safety, reminds my of Robert Johnson a little bit. Depending on how he does in the weight room and picking up the play book, I could see him getting some early playing time.

- Keegan Andersen, former Assistant Director of Player Personnel at Utah, former Director of Player Personnel at Utah State.