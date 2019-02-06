SIGNED NLI: Drew Rawls, S
On Tuesday night, safety Drew Rawls announced his decision to commit to the University of Utah and put pen to paper on Wednesday. Rawls officially visited Utah just this last weekend after receiving an offer.
The 6-foot-2, 180 pound three-star defensive back is a perfect fit for the Utah defensive backfield. Rawls has that "diamond in the rough" feel because of the lack of attention he received during his recruiting process. However, when Morgan Scalley offers a safety, you know the kid is legit and—so does every other coach in the country. Being from Texas also gives Rawls an advantage because of year-round football, so he’ll come to Utah as if he has the experience of a redshirt freshman. Originally from Beaumont, Texas, Rawls was previously committed to Sam Houston State before flipping to Utah.
Rawls also held offers from Tulsa and Lamar. The safety position is wide open for any Utah player in 2019 and Rawls will quickly get a chance to prove doubters wrong and could even compete for some playing time.
EVALUATION:
Multi-tool DB with solid playmaking ability. He has plenty of skills that should translate well to the safety position, but he can also fill in on the corner, in a pinch. He will need to add more discipline to have success in Pac-12 play.
--Westlee Tonga
From the first play on his HUDL highlight you can see the closing speed and the ball skills when it comes to attacking the ball at the highest point. Played mostly corner at the high school level, so speed is no question and should fit well at fitting in position to defense against the pass. Rawls also was great at setting the edge in the run game - so a fit at safety and corner isn't out of the question.
--Anthony White
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS:
With the graduation of Marquise Blair and Corrion Ballard, the Utes will have an open competition at safety, that might just be fluid into the start of the season. That being said, he'll have to contend with returning safeties Terrell Burgess and Philip Afia--as well as recent signee, Aaron Lowe. Because of the graduations, Rawls will have an opportunity to state his case. Going forward, look for the Utes to add at least one grad transfer after spring ball for the safety position.