On Tuesday night, safety Drew Rawls announced his decision to commit to the University of Utah and put pen to paper on Wednesday. Rawls officially visited Utah just this last weekend after receiving an offer.

The 6-foot-2, 180 pound three-star defensive back is a perfect fit for the Utah defensive backfield. Rawls has that "diamond in the rough" feel because of the lack of attention he received during his recruiting process. However, when Morgan Scalley offers a safety, you know the kid is legit and—so does every other coach in the country. Being from Texas also gives Rawls an advantage because of year-round football, so he’ll come to Utah as if he has the experience of a redshirt freshman. Originally from Beaumont, Texas, Rawls was previously committed to Sam Houston State before flipping to Utah.

Rawls also held offers from Tulsa and Lamar. The safety position is wide open for any Utah player in 2019 and Rawls will quickly get a chance to prove doubters wrong and could even compete for some playing time.



