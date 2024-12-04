SIGNED NLI: Drew Clemens, TE

"Tight End U" just added another great playmaker in Kansas City-native Drew Clemens. The 6-foot-4 tight end should fit in well with the historic success Utah has with developing great tight ends in recent years.
Clemens had offers from Utah, Iowa State, Arkansas, Illinois, Michigan State, and Tulsa. After his Utah visit, he was set to visit Iowa State this weekend, but he made his commitment to the Utes one day before the scheduled trip to Ames.
Film Evalulation
He’s the prototype for the modern tight end—versatile and able to line up in multiple sets, making him a matchup nightmare for defenses. He’s got good athleticism, reliable hands, and enough shiftiness to separate from defenders. The film didn’t showcase much of his blocking, so it’s tough to gauge that part of his game, but as a receiving threat, he’s a strong fit for the tradition of standout tight ends. Plenty of upside here.
-Kenneth Scott
What this signing means
Clemens enters a deep room that only graduates Brant Kuithe and Miki Suguturaga. Because of this, it’s likely that he's 1-2 years away from seeing the field unless he can show that he can be utilized in a slash role, like Kuithe was as a freshman. Even with the deep room, it still wouldn’t be surprising to see Utah add another elite transfer tight end due to they’re track record with development and performances at the position.