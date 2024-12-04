SIGNED NLI: Drew Clemens, TE

"Tight End U" just added another great playmaker in Kansas City-native Drew Clemens. The 6-foot-4 tight end should fit in well with the historic success Utah has with developing great tight ends in recent years.

Clemens had offers from Utah, Iowa State, Arkansas, Illinois, Michigan State, and Tulsa. After his Utah visit, he was set to visit Iowa State this weekend, but he made his commitment to the Utes one day before the scheduled trip to Ames.