SIGNED NLI: Donte Banton, WR
The University of Utah’s pipeline into the South Florida area is alive and well with the signing of three-star receiver Donte Banton out of Deerfield Beach. Long considered a strong Utah lean, Bant...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member's-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news