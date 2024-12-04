Signed NLI: Dillon Curtis, K

Utah has signed a highly sought after specialist, Dillon Curtis from Murray High School. He recently made a visit to Utah on November 22nd. At 6-foot-2 185 pounds Curtis has a strong leg, breaking the Utah state record for the longest field goal in a season at 63 yards. Kickers usually don't get many offers, instead going to schools as preferred walk-ons. That wasn't the case for Curtis who had full-ride offers from Utah, Washington, Utah State and Weber State.





Film Evaluation

Why Utes Fans Should Be Excited About Dillon Curtis: A Former Ute Kicker’s Perspective

As a former Utah Utes placekicker, punter, and kickoff specialist, I’ve seen firsthand the high-pressure environment that collegiate football entails. Not everyone is cut out to be a placekicker at that level, but the Utes have found the best of the best. Kicking is about much more than just points on the board—it’s about momentum, reliability, and creating opportunities for your team. The confidence of knowing a kicker can score points as the team nears the 50-yard line is rare in the collegiate world. When I heard that Dillon Curtis, Murray High School’s record-setting kicker, was committed to sign with the Utes’ 2024 class, I couldn’t have been more excited. Here’s why Utes fans, teammates, and coaches should be thrilled to welcome him to Salt Lake City.





A Record-Setting Resume

Dillon Curtis isn’t just good—he’s historic. He capped off his senior season by breaking multiple Utah state records, cementing himself as one of the best high school kickers in the country. Let’s start with his jaw-dropping 63-yard field goal against Tooele, a kick that not only cleared the uprights but soared 10 yards beyond them, landing in the high jump area of the track. That kind of power and accuracy is a rare combination at any level, let alone in high school.

To add to the spectacle, Dillon routinely hits field goals with incredible height, with his kicks exceeding 1.5 to 2 times the height of the uprights. This trajectory is a coach’s dream, virtually eliminating the risk of blocked kicks. Dillon also drilled a 59-yard field goal later this past season, showing that his leg strength is consistently elite, not just in rare moments or in a fluky situation.





Dominance in High-Pressure Situations

Dillon’s ability to shine when the stakes are high is undeniable. Against Payson, he made six field goals—an unprecedented feat that earned him the Utah state record for most field goals in a single game. His composure under pressure, combined with his accuracy, makes him a game-changer.

Over the course of the season, Dillon set another record with 21 field goals, along with 40 extra points, scoring 29% of Murray High School’s total points which is very impressive. In a 6-5 season for the Spartans, Dillon’s contributions often made the difference as a legitimate weapon for Murray and allowed his offense to be more aggressive in their play calling, which is not what the Utes are used to. This brings a refreshingly new dynamic to the aggressive decisions that the new offense can and will make this upcoming season. My opinion on High School placekickers is that the ideal candidates for the starting role should be kickers from schools that depend on them for crucial points in close games, versus kickers from top programs that primarily rely on PAT’s as warmups all season. Dillon fits this exact profile where fans, and his new teammates can count on him to come through when the game is on the line, and coaches will gain a reliable weapon who can score from beyond the red zone—a range where 11 of his 21 field goalsmade came from during his high school career, which is outstanding.





A Weapon on Kickoffs

Special teams play a huge role in determining field position, and Dillon’s ability to dominate kickoffs will make an immediate impact for the Utes. In high school, he regularly blasted kickoffs from the 40-yard line through the uprights—a feat that translates to collegiate kickoffs from the 35-yard line flying well beyond the end zone. That kind of power not only prevents returns but also demoralizes opponents by consistently pinning them deep. His touchback from the 25-yard line into the end zone is just another example of how he can flip the field for his team.





What Utes Fans, Coaches, and Teammates Can Expect

Utes fans should expect a player who is ready to contribute immediately. Dillon’s power, consistency, and mental toughness will make him an asset in tight games. Beyond his skills on the field, Dillon has already shown the mindset and work ethic of a collegiate athlete. Earning a spot in the Navy All-American Bowl is a testament to his dedication and ability to compete against the best and beat them. He has the potential to be one of the greatest kickers in Utes history.





Final Thoughts

Dillon Curtis is the total package. His ability to hit clutch field goals, dominate on kickoffs, and contribute a significant portion of his team’s points makes him a rare talent. As a former Ute, I’m excited to see how he evolves at the next level. Dillon isn’t just a kicker—he’s a difference-maker. Utes Nation, get ready to watch something special.

-Golden Whetman



