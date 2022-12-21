



Dijon Stanley is a speedster that will nicely complement the more bruising-type backs normally seen in the Utah offense. His junior year was setback by a collarbone injury, but he exploded in his senior year, rushing for over 2,700 yards averaging 11.8 per carry with 33 touchdowns. He was recently named the LA Times Football Player of the Year. The Granada Hills, CA product has true track speed, clocking in the second fastest 400 time in Los Angeles history at 46.9 seconds. He has some more sprinter speed, logging at 10.6-second 100 meter dash time.

The 5.8 Rivals rated 4-star prospect (No. 16 overall athlete) chose the Utes over some big names like Washington and Michigan, while holding 10 total offers, including from BYU, Colorado, and Washington State. Utah was his only official visit back in June, before shutting his recruitment down a few days after his trip to Salt Lake City.



