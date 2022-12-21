SIGNED NLI: Dijon Stanley, RB
Dijon Stanley is a speedster that will nicely complement the more bruising-type backs normally seen in the Utah offense. His junior year was setback by a collarbone injury, but he exploded in his senior year, rushing for over 2,700 yards averaging 11.8 per carry with 33 touchdowns. He was recently named the LA Times Football Player of the Year. The Granada Hills, CA product has true track speed, clocking in the second fastest 400 time in Los Angeles history at 46.9 seconds. He has some more sprinter speed, logging at 10.6-second 100 meter dash time.
The 5.8 Rivals rated 4-star prospect (No. 16 overall athlete) chose the Utes over some big names like Washington and Michigan, while holding 10 total offers, including from BYU, Colorado, and Washington State. Utah was his only official visit back in June, before shutting his recruitment down a few days after his trip to Salt Lake City.
EVALUATION:
Stanely is elusive, he can make people miss. Whatever you do, don't give this playmaker a crease, because if you do he’s gone. I love how he uses his blockers to set up the block, as soon as he hits it, he’s gone.
-Kenneth Scott, WR, 2010-2015
What stands out for Stanley is his good downfield vision and his great anticipation and setting up of blocks. He shows great patience to go along with his speed.
-Cal Beck, CB/KR, 1994-1996
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS:
Listed as an athlete, Stanley will be a running back at Utah. Even with the current depth on the roster and the likelihood that all of Micah Bernard, Ja’Quinden Jackson and Jaylon Glover return, Stanley could carve out an immediate role. The offense needs dangerous and versatile playmakers and that’s exactly what the LA Times HS Player of the Year is.