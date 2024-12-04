SIGNED NLI: Deon Mays, DB

The Utes received a late commitment out of the deep recruiting pool in Texas from Deon Mays. Mays has exceptional speed and brings great size at the corner spot at 6-foot-2. Late into the season, he showed the ability to shut down his opposing receivers and allowed zero catches for a stretch of games.

The 4-star recruit from Arlington HS held 9 offers, including Bowling Green, BYU, and San Diego State. Mays flew under the radar a bit and could be a steal for Sharrieff Shah and the secondary.