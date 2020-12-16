UteNation - SIGNED NLI: Darrien Stewart, S





Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley mined the Silver State to land three-star safety Darrien Stewart. The Desert Pines HS (Las Vegas, NV) standout chose the Utes over 11 other schools in the Mountain West and Pac-12 Conference, including Oregon, UCLA and Boise State.

Stewart’s reasoning for choosing Utah was Scalley and the NFL track record at his position. Stewart has the ideal frame for the position at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, and looks to contribute immediately to the depth in the secondary in 2021. He’ll enroll early and participate in spring football.