UteNation - SIGNED NLI: Darrien Stewart, S

{{ timeAgo('2020-12-16 19:10:39 -0600') }} football Edit

SIGNED NLI: Darrien Stewart, S

Mikey Saltas
Staff Writer


Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley mined the Silver State to land three-star safety Darrien Stewart. The Desert Pines HS (Las Vegas, NV) standout chose the Utes over 11 other schools in the Mountain West and Pac-12 Conference, including Oregon, UCLA and Boise State.

Stewart’s reasoning for choosing Utah was Scalley and the NFL track record at his position. Stewart has the ideal frame for the position at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, and looks to contribute immediately to the depth in the secondary in 2021. He’ll enroll early and participate in spring football.

