SIGNED NLI: Dallas Vakalahi, DT





Dallas Vakalahi is a local prospect returned missionary that lined up at defensive tackle at West HS in Salt Lake City. A 3-star recruit at 6-foot-2 and 295 pounds, Vakalahi will help the depth to the great interior of the defensive line. Dallas held 15 offers out of high school, including Utah, Arizona State, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Stanford, TCU, UCLA, Utah State, Washington State, Oregon State, Weber State, and Wisconsin.

Ultimately it came down to Utah and Oregon State, for the longtime Utah lean. He'll serve an LDS Mission before playing at Utah.





Film Evaluation

Solid interior defender. Often gets to ball carrier first. Good feet. Will benefit from additional 2 years of physical development.

-Westlee Tonga, Utah tight end 2010-2014



