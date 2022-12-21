SIGNED NLI: Daidren Zipperer, WR
The University of Utah has had great success in dipping into recruiting hotbed of the Sunshine State. Wide receiver Daidren Zipperer joins that long line of Florida prospects to travel west for Salt Lake City. The Utes entered the picture a little later in the game for the Lakeland, FL native, but he quickly felt right at home.
Zipperer held 24 offers, including schools such as BYU, Central Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, and South Florida. He was briefly committed to Pitt before backing out of that commitment. He took official visits to Pitt, Utah, UCF and USF.
The current plan is for Zipperer to line up on the outside at the X-receiver spot.
EVALUATION:
Zipperer has excellent speed and is able to get behind the defenders. He's got great body control to adjust to deep balls down the field. He makes contested catches, after contested catches. Those 50/50 balls are more like 90/10 in regards to the ratio, for him. Plus, he can make the people miss in the open field when he does have it when it’s not a deep ball. Kudos to him for being a valuable playmaker.
-Kenneth Scott, WR, 2010-2015
Zipperer is a fast receiver, he’s got play making ability, he can make contested catches on film and he can go over the top. He’s got good hands, good feet, he’s a great athlete but he still has some meat on the bone from a technique perspective which is awesome. He’s a dark horse for me for a defensive flip, from the production that we’ve seen from our defense.
-Westlee Tonga, TE, 2010-2014
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS:
Hailing from Florida, Zipperer is likely to come to Utah more prepared for early playing time, compared to other recruits. His 5.5 rating is deceiving. He'll need to focus on gaining weight in order to have a chance at seeing the field early. As is said in all of today's receiver commit articles, playing time at that position will be almost wide open.