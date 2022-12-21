



The University of Utah has had great success in dipping into recruiting hotbed of the Sunshine State. Wide receiver Daidren Zipperer joins that long line of Florida prospects to travel west for Salt Lake City. The Utes entered the picture a little later in the game for the Lakeland, FL native, but he quickly felt right at home.

Zipperer held 24 offers, including schools such as BYU, Central Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, and South Florida. He was briefly committed to Pitt before backing out of that commitment. He took official visits to Pitt, Utah, UCF and USF.

The current plan is for Zipperer to line up on the outside at the X-receiver spot.



