Signed NLI: Cooper Justice, QB
Sometimes a little bit of patience and some in-depth scouting will go a long ways when it comes to landing impact players. The University of Utah might have done just that with their new signee, quarterback Cooper Justice of Lakeridge HS in Lake Oswego, Oregon.
Due to some early misfortune, the 6-foot-6 and 230 pound signal-caller only started one year, but he has the raw tools along with a big arm, that Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig loves to work with. With signing, Justice will now only focus on football, after he finishes his his senior year of baseball at Lakeridge.
Oregon State and Boston College jumped into the mix showing interest late, but Utah was the only team to do the in-depth scouting and in-depth visits with him and his family to see the huge potential upside and offer him.
Four to five years from now, we could be looking at Justice as the steal of this class.
EVALUATION
It's good to be tall, when you throw downfield like this kid. He had great touch, even if he’s throwing off his back leg, BUT he seems to prefer to zip it straight, and connects well within the windows. Total pocket presence. Very strong arm, dual sport skills shine through, and any baseball quirks can be easily ironed out. Dare I say a young Scott Mitchell…? Okay, I wont. As Scott didnt run like this kid, when necessary. He is a big lefty and with Ludwig mentoring him, the Utes might have found themselves quite the talent. Keep in mind though, it won’t happen immediately.
—Cal Beck, Utah defensive back 1994-96
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS
Like Cal mentioned, Justice most likely won’t see the field in 2020, even in mop-up time. With the earlier addition of grad transfer Jake Bentley, the Utes are set with him and Cam Rising battling for the starting job.
I run a recruiting site and people like focusing on ratings, but I’m telling everyone to not hold much weight into Justice’s rating. He could be one of the best of this class, when all is said and done. If it doesn’t work out at quarterback—which I believe he’ll do well there—he’d then become an intriguing tight end or defensive end with his 6-foot-6 frame.