



Sometimes a little bit of patience and some in-depth scouting will go a long ways when it comes to landing impact players. The University of Utah might have done just that with their new signee, quarterback Cooper Justice of Lakeridge HS in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Due to some early misfortune, the 6-foot-6 and 230 pound signal-caller only started one year, but he has the raw tools along with a big arm, that Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig loves to work with. With signing, Justice will now only focus on football, after he finishes his his senior year of baseball at Lakeridge.

Oregon State and Boston College jumped into the mix showing interest late, but Utah was the only team to do the in-depth scouting and in-depth visits with him and his family to see the huge potential upside and offer him.

Four to five years from now, we could be looking at Justice as the steal of this class.



