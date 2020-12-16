UteNation - SIGNED NLI: Cole Bishop, S





A one-time Duke pledge, Cole Bishop backed off the Blue Devils and flipped his commitment to Utah in October. Bishop hails from Fayetteville, Georgia (he will be the only Georgian on the team once he steps foot on campus) and chose Utah over a number of respectable football schools, including Notre Dame, Stanford, Virginia and Michigan State.

After doing research with his family, Bishop loved Utah’s business entrepreneur program, as well as Morgan Scalley’s track record for putting safeties in the NFL.



