Signed NLI: Clark Phillips, Cornerback
Utah got a big boost to their recruiting class over the weekend, when four-star cornerback Clark Phillips, who was on an official visit, decided to flip his commitment from Ohio State to Utah. The ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news