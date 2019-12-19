News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-19 13:12:10 -0600') }} football Edit

Signed NLI: Clark Phillips, Cornerback

Andrew Fronce • UteNation
Senior Writer
@AFronceRivals

Utah got a big boost to their recruiting class over the weekend, when four-star cornerback Clark Phillips, who was on an official visit, decided to flip his commitment from Ohio State to Utah. The ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}