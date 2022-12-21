After a decommitment from Utah on November 23rd, Blocker recommitted to the Utes after focusing his top five to Utah, Kentucky, USC, Alabama and Colorado. It was a big win, especially because he realized the grass isn't always greener. Utah pursued him well before he blew up as a prospect on the national scene. The 6-foot speedy Texan was recently upgraded to a 4-star cornerback and his senior film would give that no arguments.





EVALUATION:

Electric! Blocker plays with a true ball hawk mentality. A master thief who dares you to air it his way, and when you do, he’s going to get it, and he is thinking pick six when he does. CJ has elite speed on D and as returner.

-Brian Blechen, S/LB, 2010-2014





Out of the 23 plays I broke down, here are the strengths: Blocker is a straight BALL HAWK--he loves to find the ball in the air. The film showed mostly zone coverage mostly out at corner. He has great acceleration, and a one-step juke to break angles. On man coverage/press; great patience with his feet. He creates great angles to help him with tackles. He shows great discipline when defending option, great reads. Many of his INT’s were from film study, read/knowing what routes were coming early.

-Cal Beck, CB/KR, 1994-1996





WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS:

This signing is big in many ways. The biggest reason being that unanimous All-American Clark Phillips III is off to the NFL, which leaves a big whole in the secondary. It's a perfect opportunity for the four-star talent. This signing was also big because of Blocker initially backing off his early Utah commitment, only to see his recruiting blow up and him still ending up back at Utah.



