SIGNED NLI: Christian Thatcher, LB





Film Evaluation

The all-time leading tackler in Nevada history with 443 tackles, Thatcher is a highly coveted four star prospect that lives up to his rating and more. At 203 pounds he’s got plenty of room to fill out his 6 foot 3 inch frame as he enters the next level. He’s a smooth, fluid athlete with good burst and a quick step, able to avoid blocks and rush the passer from a variety of positions on the field. He’s crafty in getting in the backfield as well, able to use his fluidity and vision to find lanes and make plays. While he’s a little light still for a college level prospect, he brings plenty of thud as a tackler, and uses his instincts well to recognize and diagnose plays decisively. He’s a good coverage player and has good hands, allowing him to intercept multiple passes as well. He’s not afraid to take on blockers, and while his hands will have to become more forceful at the next level, it’s not for a lack of desire in taking on contact. Thatcher does his best work rushing from the edge or plugging gaps up the middle, but his speed should allow him to play sideline to sideline as well at the next level. He’s also a marauder on special teams, and his nose for the football makes him a great fit for Utah’s defense.

-Bryan Brown



