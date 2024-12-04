SIGNED NLI: Christian Thatcher, LB

The Utes have inked arguably their top commitment in the 2025 class, Christian Thatcher from Arbor View High School. The four-star backer had 110 tackles and one interception during the 2024 season. Thatcher’s impressive high school resume has led to 35 offers throughout the country including schools like Oklahoma, USC, Washington, Tennessee, and Oregon. Thatcher has the athleticism and skills to jump into the Utes program and become a key contributor to the linebacker group.
Film Evaluation
The all-time leading tackler in Nevada history with 443 tackles, Thatcher is a highly coveted four star prospect that lives up to his rating and more. At 203 pounds he’s got plenty of room to fill out his 6 foot 3 inch frame as he enters the next level. He’s a smooth, fluid athlete with good burst and a quick step, able to avoid blocks and rush the passer from a variety of positions on the field. He’s crafty in getting in the backfield as well, able to use his fluidity and vision to find lanes and make plays. While he’s a little light still for a college level prospect, he brings plenty of thud as a tackler, and uses his instincts well to recognize and diagnose plays decisively. He’s a good coverage player and has good hands, allowing him to intercept multiple passes as well. He’s not afraid to take on blockers, and while his hands will have to become more forceful at the next level, it’s not for a lack of desire in taking on contact. Thatcher does his best work rushing from the edge or plugging gaps up the middle, but his speed should allow him to play sideline to sideline as well at the next level. He’s also a marauder on special teams, and his nose for the football makes him a great fit for Utah’s defense.
-Bryan Brown
What this signing means
Thatcher is a beast. At his current size, he resembles former Ute-great safety Cole Bishop and his hard-hitting high IQ playing style. However, Thatcher’s college home is expected to be at linebacker. He’s about as surefire a bet to be an instant impact guy as any other in this signing class. The intrigue will be how he can pack on the weight. If he proves he’s ready, they’ll find a way to get him on the field.