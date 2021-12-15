SIGNED NLI: Carson Tabaracci, ATH





Carson Tabaracci is going to be one of those signees Ute fans look back in a few years and say, “Wow, Utah is lucky they kept this guy home.” With offers from over 24 schools including some brand names like Notre Dame, USC, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon and UCLA, this is one of Utah’s best recruiting wins in this class.

Tabaracci played his high school ball at Park City HS (Park City, UT) where he mostly lined up at running back. It was because he was the best player on the field and difficult to stop. However, if he stays on offense at Utah, it will be as a tight end in the form of Brant Kuithe. At 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Tabaracci already has a college-ready body.

During his senior season, "Tabo" had 174 carries for 1,188 yards, and 15 touchdowns. He also had 23 receptions for 235 yards and two receiving touchdowns.





Film Evaluation

As long as he shows solid hands when he arrives on campus, Tabo’s film, to me and many, screams the next Brant Kuithe. He could turn into a future Pac-12 star.

-Alex Markham, UteNation publisher





Great athlete. I think his most natural position will be FB/H. He reminds me of Derek Watt when I was at Wisconsin with Coach Ludwig. I see him as a FB/H. Physical runner, competitive, strong runner. He's also commonly compared to Brant Kuithe.

- Keegan Andersen, former Assistant Director of Player Personnel at Utah, former Director of Player Personnel at Utah State.











