Since starting as the 2017 season, Huntley has yet to complete a full, healthy season of football. Shelley went 3-2 as his replacement in 2018, but behind him is only former walk-on Lisk. However, come 2020, Rising is poised to compete for the starting job his sophomore season and beyond.

While Cameron Rising can’t participate in the 2019 season per NCAA transfer rules, he may end up being the most important signee in this recruiting cycle. A former four-star, Rising was rated as the no. 8 best pro-style quarterback and no. 149 overall ranked recruit in the class of 2018. In high school, Rising boasted 25 offers from the likes of Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma (and was a one-time Sooners commit), Oregon, Penn State—you get the picture, everyone wanted him.





EVALUATION:

It’s tough to give a quarterback an evaluation over strictly highlights vs game film. So much depends on how he reacts in adversity and how it impacts play. Ideally, we would like to see how he reacts after a turnover, sudden change, bad play, etc. to see those intangibles come out series after series. Obviously these highlights are everything that he wants us to see, would love to watch a game. With that being said, here are my thoughts strictly on highlight film.





Attributes:

Athletic: Seems to have great athletic ability, moves well in and out of pocket. Makes defenders miss. Speed: Makes him a threat on every zone read pull, option, rollout, protection breakdown. Doesn’t allow defenses to disregard his ability to tuck and run without giving up a big play. Physical: Seems to welcome contact. Love the mentality, not sure if that should continue in DI ball. I am sure he will be encouraged to get what he can and get down to avoid injury and unnecessary hits for minimal yardage increase. Size: At 6’2 225-230 he has great size. Moves well at 225 and has enough height to see through pockets in the line, as well as over in some cases. Confidence: Seems to play with a chip on his shoulder along with a good dose of confidence





Running:

Definite run threat. Ability to make others miss. Creative style in the option game, but understands the zone read concept and circles the field to maximize yardage opportunity. Stays a passer in the pocket until he makes a decision to tuck and run. Needs to avoid unnecessary hits at this level; body will start to take toll and will impact his decision making. Get what you can, get out (of bounds) or get down





Passing:

Seemed poised in pocket. Feels pressure, moves accordingly, works up in the pocket, and great escapeability. Stands tall in pocket. Didn’t have happy (antsy) feet but understood his mental clock





Ball:

Good touch on the ball. Seemed to have the ability to heat it up when needed. Gives his play makers a chance. Throws wide receivers open. Fade balls take wide outs away from the defender towards the sideline

--Adam Schulz





WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS:

The Rising transfer was crucial because it almost negates the mid-season transfer of Jack Tuttle—the plan was for Tuttle to compete for the starting job in 2020. The only difference is that the 2019 quarterback situation is still sparse with just Tyler Huntley, Jason Shelley and Drew Lisk on scholarship with Rising sitting out.



