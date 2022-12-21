SIGNED NLI: Caleb Lomu, OL
Rivals250 recruit Caleb Lomu grew up a Utah fan and now he gets to line up for them on the offensive line. Jim Harding adds another tall and athletic tackle with plenty of frame to add size and strength once he gets to campus.
The 4-star recruit out of Gilbert, AZ held 20 total offers before picking the Utes over the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Washington, and Washington State.
Ever since the calendar turned over to hotly pursuing the 2023 class, Lomu was at the top of Harding's wish list.
EVALUATION:
Great pick up and fits right into Jim Harding’s coaching development. Has the frame to add 30-40 lbs working with the strength staff. Lomu’s footwork in pass protection and in space while blocking 2nd level defenders is a definite high point. With added weight Lomu will be able to get more movement when matching up against Pac-12 DTs. I could see Lomu being a great RT or playing in the interior at Utah.
-Derek Tuimauga, OL, 2008-2009, 2013
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS:
Utah offensive line coach Jim Harding was high on Lomu from the get-go, and his evaluation proved to be spot-on as Lomu skyrocketed up the Rivals 250 late in the recruiting process. The offensive line loaded in its two-deep, but don’t count Lomu when it comes to working his way into the rotation.