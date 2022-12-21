



Rivals250 recruit Caleb Lomu grew up a Utah fan and now he gets to line up for them on the offensive line. Jim Harding adds another tall and athletic tackle with plenty of frame to add size and strength once he gets to campus.

The 4-star recruit out of Gilbert, AZ held 20 total offers before picking the Utes over the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Washington, and Washington State.

Ever since the calendar turned over to hotly pursuing the 2023 class, Lomu was at the top of Harding's wish list.



