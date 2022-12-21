SIGNED NLI: Brock Fonoimoana, S
Utah is building back up their Kahuku HS pipeline and Brock Fonoimoana is one of the latest from the Aloha State to commit to the University of Utah. The 3-star safety is expected to serve an LDS mission before coming to campus. Fonoimoana was a versatile athlete on both sides of the ball in high school, but he shows a particular nose for the ball on defense. Whether lined up deep in coverage or tighter in the box, his film is full of playmaking highlights. Fonoimoana makes quick reads, giving him an edge while using his athleticism in the run or or pass defense.
Fonoimoana held offers from Virginia, BYU, and Stanford, with the Cardinal garnering the most interest. Hawaii has been a big focus for defensive ends coach Lewis Powell on the recruiting front, and the Utes are starting to see results from his efforts.
EVALUATION:
Fonoimoana loves to play center field and has a great nose for the ball in the air. Even in highlights with him at WR, he uses his length to highpoint the ball in air. I saw many good pre-snap reads, so it's apparent he understands scheme. Brock is also a hard runner with the ball.
-Cal Beck, CB/KR, 1994-1996
All-around safety. Brock has good top-end speed, he's long with decent range. He has great instincts in the back end and shows the athleticism to make tackles in space. he reads QBs well, and trusts his gut when he sees things. I can’t wait to see Brock in his new red and white threads.
-Brian Blechen, S/LB, 2010-2014
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS:
Utah is loading up at the safety position once again, but with Fonoimoana, he’ll serve a LDS mission first.