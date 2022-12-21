



Utah is building back up their Kahuku HS pipeline and Brock Fonoimoana is one of the latest from the Aloha State to commit to the University of Utah. The 3-star safety is expected to serve an LDS mission before coming to campus. Fonoimoana was a versatile athlete on both sides of the ball in high school, but he shows a particular nose for the ball on defense. Whether lined up deep in coverage or tighter in the box, his film is full of playmaking highlights. Fonoimoana makes quick reads, giving him an edge while using his athleticism in the run or or pass defense.

Fonoimoana held offers from Virginia, BYU, and Stanford, with the Cardinal garnering the most interest. Hawaii has been a big focus for defensive ends coach Lewis Powell on the recruiting front, and the Utes are starting to see results from his efforts.



