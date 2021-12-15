SIGNED NLI: Brandon Rose, QB





A team can never have enough good quarterbacks, and the Utes picked up a 3-star slinger out of southern California in Brandon Rose. Rose is considered a true pro-style passer, but he is mobile enough to run when necessary. The Murrieta, CA native held 8 offers from Utah, Arizona State, Boise State, Colorado, Kansas, Nevada, Northwestern, and UNLV.

Because he did not attend many camps last year, Rose has a little less hype surrounding him compared to other top quarterbacks. However, some national recruiting pundits think that Rose could possibly have more potential than fellow signee Nate Johnson. Stay tuned. Rose carries himself with a confidence that other players love to follow and he is a true leader. His film shows a tough kid that will hang in the pocket and can make all the throws needed. He is decisive in his reads and does not hesitate in his decisions.

For his senior season, Rose completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,002 yards 33 touchdown passes and only four interceptions.





Film Evaluation

Brandon has a longer release, but he looks to have a strong arm. Rose shows good patience in the pocket and trusts his reads. he seems to manage to game well.

- Keegan Andersen, former Assistant Director of Player Personnel at Utah, former Director of Player Personnel at Utah State.



