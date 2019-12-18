Signed NLI: Ben Renfro, Safety
Signing day is underway and the letters of intent have begun to arrive. Each year, the Utes' coaching staff find a number of underrated prospects and jump on them, seeing potential that other coaches miss. This year, one of them was Ben Renfro, a three-star safety out of Magnolia H.S. in Texas. Renfro was relatively lightly recruited, holding offers from Montana State and all three of the service academies, along with his Utah offer.
Though Utah will be taking him as a safety, in high school, Renfro was a playmaking receiver, who totaled 2197 yards and 30 touchdowns during his varsity career. In his senior year, Renfro caught 49 passes for 817 yards and 13 touchdowns. Renfro also put up some impressive numbers in the weight room and is an exceptional athlete. His signing will add depth to a safety group that is losing two starters and will have an open competition for the starting jobs in 2020.
EVALUATION
He grew on me the more I watched him. He is as physical of a WR as you could be. At 6’ 2” he plays huge, and is just a plain old hard nosed football player. Good hands, more of a length skill set. A “long runner”, with deceptive speed, yet nimble and can cut. I can easily see his skill set translating to the defensive side.
-Cal Beck, Utah defensive back, 1994-96
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS
Renfro isn't necessarily someone who will be looked to to make an instant impact, especially since he will be learning a new position and doesn't have much experience playing defensive back, outside of some time in offseason camps. Nonetheless, he'll have the chance to show what he can do, and with both of Utah's starting safeties having graduated, every safety on the roster will be in contention for playing time in 2020. While a redshirt season is still the most likely scenario, the depth chart is far from set, and spots in the two-deep will be up for grabs. It's not outside the realm of possibility that Renfro could earn some early playing time, especially on special teams.
FORMER UTE PLAYER COMPARISON: Brian Blechen