Signing day is underway and the letters of intent have begun to arrive. Each year, the Utes' coaching staff find a number of underrated prospects and jump on them, seeing potential that other coaches miss. This year, one of them was Ben Renfro, a three-star safety out of Magnolia H.S. in Texas. Renfro was relatively lightly recruited, holding offers from Montana State and all three of the service academies, along with his Utah offer.

Though Utah will be taking him as a safety, in high school, Renfro was a playmaking receiver, who totaled 2197 yards and 30 touchdowns during his varsity career. In his senior year, Renfro caught 49 passes for 817 yards and 13 touchdowns. Renfro also put up some impressive numbers in the weight room and is an exceptional athlete. His signing will add depth to a safety group that is losing two starters and will have an open competition for the starting jobs in 2020.



