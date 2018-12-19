Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-19 08:37:17 -0600') }} football Edit

SIGNED: Ben Lennon, P

Andrew Fronce • UteNation.com
@AFronceRivals
Senior Writer

If it's not broken, why fix it? The University of Utah has reached back into its Australian punter pipeline with the signing of Ben Lennon.He's already signed a financial aid agreement and is curre...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member's-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}