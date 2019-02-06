The University of Utah offensive line received a boost in a big way with the signing of 6-foot-8, 330 pounder Bamidele “Bam” Olaseni. The offensive tackle signed with the Utes over Auburn, Nebraska, Tennessee and Texas.

A native of England, Olaseni hasn’t been playing football for as long as most Division I prospects, but used his brute strength and physical gifts to lead the Garden City CC (Kansas) offensive line.

A four-star recruit, Olaseni was rated as the no. 10 overall junior college recruit in the country. He is teammates will fellow Ute offensive line signee LaColby Tucker—another specimen at 6-foot-9 and just under 300 pounds.

Without playing football growing up, Olaseni needs some work on his technique—he could unlock even more strength and power by using more of his hips and improving his footwork. Even so, it’ll be difficult for Pac-12 defenders to move around his massive frame and long arms. With Jackson Barton graduating, the left tackle position is ripe for the taking. Expect Olaseni to fill in that role over the next two seasons.



