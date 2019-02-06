SIGNED NLI: Bamidele Olaseni, OT
The University of Utah offensive line received a boost in a big way with the signing of 6-foot-8, 330 pounder Bamidele “Bam” Olaseni. The offensive tackle signed with the Utes over Auburn, Nebraska, Tennessee and Texas.
A native of England, Olaseni hasn’t been playing football for as long as most Division I prospects, but used his brute strength and physical gifts to lead the Garden City CC (Kansas) offensive line.
A four-star recruit, Olaseni was rated as the no. 10 overall junior college recruit in the country. He is teammates will fellow Ute offensive line signee LaColby Tucker—another specimen at 6-foot-9 and just under 300 pounds.
Without playing football growing up, Olaseni needs some work on his technique—he could unlock even more strength and power by using more of his hips and improving his footwork. Even so, it’ll be difficult for Pac-12 defenders to move around his massive frame and long arms. With Jackson Barton graduating, the left tackle position is ripe for the taking. Expect Olaseni to fill in that role over the next two seasons.
EVALUATION:
Two things you cannot teach that Bamidele Olaseni has: off the charts size and natural athleticism.
We have attracted some solid offensive linemen in years past and Bamidele just might be the most NFL body type Utah has ever landed. His towering height, chiseled yet enormous reach and sturdy trunk make for a perfect NFL prospect.
The challenge Jim Harding will have with Olaseni is no secret; taking Olaseni’s fairly raw and undeveloped talent and morphing him into a technically sound offensive lineman. However, with JC experience that should lessen the learning curve. On the flip side, Olaseni’s upside is undeniable. His natural athleticism makes him a weapon in open space and with down field blocks. His outstanding reach and powerful grip makes him dangerous in the pass and run game.
If Coach Harding can acclimate Olaseni into Division 1 football quickly, look to see Olaseni turn into a household name.
--Derek Tuimauga
Big, raw talent, below average hips. Will need to improve get off and drive to make a splash. However, with his size, Harding could do wonders with him.
--Westlee Tonga
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS:
It's no secret that Utah's offensive line will be relatively young in 2019, so loading up on it was a must, for this recruiting cycle.Olaseni is the fourth offensive lineman to sign an NLI with the Utes, and his Garden City CC teammate, LaColby Tucker, could join him after he finishes some work in the classroom. The towering lineman has a golden opportunity ahead of him, as the graduation of Jackson Barton has left a hole at left tackle, but he'll have plenty of competition in the fall.