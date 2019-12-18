Alex Harrison, the no. 4 in-state recruit is officially a Ute. A longtime Utah-lean, Harrison committed last week, days before his official visit and signing day. The Utes beat out a top five of Oregon, USC, Nebraska, and Utah State—with the Ducks and Trojans getting the longer looks from Harrison.

Of all the teams that recruited the 6-foot-5, 320 pound offensive tackle from Viewmont High, it was offensive line coach Jim Harding that sealed the deal for Utah. “Coach Harding, I love him,” Harrison said. “He’s calm, but he can get amped up when he needs to be. He’s always been honest and never forced something. He just said it how it was. I met some coaches at schools that would lie, or make huge promises, and you can tell that what they say is complete crap. But Harding always just told me be powerful, be physical, and play my game.”

After making his commitment known, Harrison immediately turned into a recruiter for the program, as he took his official with several key in-state recruits on Utah’s biggest recruiting weekend of the year.



