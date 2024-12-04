SIGNED: Cyrus Polu, LB





Film Evaluation

Polu had a unique senior season as he played more safety and wide receiver than linebacker, but his elite athleticism and natural playmaking ability make him a high value prospect at the linebacker position. Polu plays fast, he’s twitchy and closes in the blink of an eye once he diagnoses a play. He’s learned how to play in coverage from his experience at safety, but he’s so disruptive at the line of scrimmage because of his rare twitch and speed. He’s a bit undersized at 6 feet and 210 pounds, but he’s such a phenomenal athlete that it shouldn’t be too much of an issue. He’s a good tackler that can lay the wood when he has a head of steam, and he has excellent ball skills both on offense and defense. He will need to learn to play within the system at Utah, he had a lot of free reign in high school and for good reason, he knows how to make big plays. He will have to learn how to use his hands more in pass rush situations and taking on blocks will be more challenging at the next level, but his athleticism is just too special to ignore. Not often you can sign a linebacker that returned kicks for his high school and did it effectively. Cyrus will be one to watch as he enrolls at Utah.



