Scrimmage Takeaways: Rising and the Utah Offense Dominate

The University of Utah allowed the media to watch and cover their scrimmage on Saturday with exceptions such as discussing scheme, position changes, depth chart, and injuries. No stats were distributed for everyone to dissect, but below are some takeaways that were abundantly clear during the practice session.





Glover is close to ready, right now

When it comes to Utah’s running back room, Tavion Thomas is established, Micah Bernard is versatile, and Chris Curry just might be learning under the perfect coach for his running style. Then there’s the freshman, who doesn’t run like a freshman: Jaylon Glover.

This isn’t to ignore freshman Ricky Parks, who won a steady dose of carries and could be a bruising back. However, Glover is the entire package. He has the leadership ability and football IQ similar to guys like Clark Phillips III and former Ute Jaylon Johnson. While some dare to compare to the late-great sensation Ty Jordan, it’s not as far-fetched, but it’s not a comparison to make at the moment.

Like Jordan, if needed, Glover can start as a freshman; the program is that confident and comfortable with him. While Jordan didn’t have to be physical because he was so elusive, that was the one portion of his game he absolutely would have improved on. Glover brings a similar burst and elusiveness that Jordan had. Once he trusts his instincts and hits the seam instead of occasionally dancing, he’s going to be a nightmare to stop and his play will demand a fair amount of carries in 2022.

During yesterday’s scrimmage, Glover seemed to consistently get 5-8 yards per carry with an occasional 15-20+ yard run. Imagine what will happen when he consistently trusts his instincts and just goes.

Heading into fall, the question will be with depth at the position, will he have that opportunity? He should, as he’s that talented. Glover’s strong spring allows Utah to get creative with Bernard, and it also will force Offensive Coordinator Andy Ludwig to get creative with two-back sets. Both Thomas and Curry provide a different style than Bernard and Glover, so the creativity will be a handful to defend.

Get ready for the next Utah freshman sensation.





Rising looks special

I don’t often like to give betting advice, but the sports book odds for Cam Rising winning the Heisman just don’t give him enough credit. The reigning Pac-12 First Team quarterback recently told me that while he was 100% healthy last season, his arm flexibility was still limited. Now he has a lot more freedom in his movement, and it’s noticeable with the way he’s throwing the ball.

During recent practice and this weekend’s scrimmage, Rising’s ball placement and touch were that of a surgeon. He was also able to let the deep ball rip effortlessly, looking much more comfortable with it.

Utah hasn’t had a quarterback that can put a team on his back and elevate everyone’s game around him since Alex Smith. Both Brian Johnson and Tyler Huntley were talented, but Smith’s and Rising’s play is that of a game-changer who can light up the scoreboard in any way needed.

That and it looks like he suddenly has the capable weapons. Make that early trip to Vegas or Wendover, if you’d like. You just might thank me later.





WR1 and WR2 are emerging

Let’s talk about those weapons emerging for Rising. Proven commodities are Brent Keithie and Dalton Kincaid, but where do the Utes go after that? If recent practices and this weekend scrimmage are any indication, two guys have really stepped up to the challenge: Devaughn Vele and Money Parks. Those two made a handful of impressive plays in the scrimmage with Vele looking like that dependable, elite game-changing wide receiver that Utah hasn’t really had since David Reed and Freddie Brown.

Consistent performances from those two would be huge for Utah offense. Mix in the occasional home run threat from Jalen Dixon, who looks back to his old self, and Rising suddenly has an abundance of weapons.

This isn’t an omission of Solomon Enis. Utah knows what they’re getting in him and his leadership, downfield blocking, and reliable hands bring a lot of value. He still needs to prove that he can be a threat to take the top off of a defense - something that Vele, Parks, and Dixon are all proving. Regardless, what Enis brings to the offense, will give him a valuable role in the offense.





Don’t sweat the defense

The offense has had their way with the defense lately, but that should be expected with a quarterback the caliber of Rising. When both Bryson Barnes and Ja’Quinden Jackson have been in, the defense had its moments.

Regardless of the outcome of the scrimmage over the weekend, there shouldn’t be much concern about the defense. Without talking to the coaches afterwards, it seemed as though the defense was restricted in some ways. However, Rising and his group would have likely carved them up no matter what.



