Scouting the UCF Knights

Much like Utah, the UCF Knights' season started with optimism. They had two running backs who ran for 1,400 yards or more in 2023, a dual-threat, sixth-year quarterback with a history of success at Arkansas, and a 3-0 record to start the 2024 campaign.

Then, the wheels fell off. The Knights began to lose, and a quarterback controversy developed. QB KJ Jefferson, despite starting for three seasons for the Razorbacks, was benched following two frustrating losses to Colorado and Florida. He was replaced by 17-year-old true freshman EJ Colson, who only lasted three drives in his first start against Cincinnati. He was then replaced by Miami transfer Jacurri Brown, who went on to lose to the Bearcats as well as the next two games he started while only completing 43% of his passes and throwing 4 interceptions to 1 touchdown. Finally, redshirt freshman Dylan Rizk took the reins, and after an impressive 56-12 thrashing of Arizona, the job has remained his.

Now, having lost seven of their last eight games, the Knights will look to finish the season on a high note against the Utes and their 5th string quarterback, Luke Bottari.





Offense

Unlike Utah, UCF is on to their 4th string quarterback not because of injuries, but due to head coach Gus Malzahn's decisions. All three quarterbacks who started prior to Rizk will be available for Friday's game, unlike the Utes, who will have Bottari and former Santa Ana College's Dallen Engemann.

Rizk's impressive win over Arizona was followed by two losses to Arizona State and West Virginia, so he hasn't proven to be the answer to the quarterback problem the Knights have faced all year. He appears to be the best passer of the group, but unlike the other three, he hasn't shown the ability to run the ball with the same proficiency.

One position of stability has been at running back, where senior RJ Harvey has had another elite season. He has been the model of consistency, rushing for over 100 yards and scoring at least two touchdowns in eight of 11 games this year. He has averaged 6.9 yards per carry, run for 1,458 yards, and scored 21 touchdowns on the ground.

WR Kobe Hudson has been the main target for the multitude of quarterbacks, with 40 catches for 691 yards and 4 touchdowns. Sophomore TE Randy Pittman Jr. has been a top target for Rizk, with 12 catches for 185 yards and 2 touchdowns in the three games Rizk has started.

Over the season, the UCF offensive line has given up 23 sacks, including 5 in the last three games. The line has plenty of experience with four seniors, including LT Adrian Medley, LG Amari Kight, RT Marcellus Marshall, and RG Paul Rubelt. However, for many of them, this has been their first full season as starters. Marshall had the most starts (23) among the four of them before the season began.





Defense

The Knights defense started the season well, but they have stumbled over the last five games. During that stretch, they gave up over 30 points four times, and an average of 30.6 points per game. They surrendered over 200 yards rushing in three of those games, and they've had trouble containing dual-threat quarterbacks. This could be where Bottari has success.

After losing their two best defenders to the NFL, DE Tre'Mon Morris-Brash and LB Jason Johnson, UCF has had several players step up this season. Among those are defensive ends Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly. The two have combined for 8.5 sacks this season, and they have helped the defensive line to be the third best in the conference over the season defending the rush.

The three starting linebackers are all from the transfer portal, including Vanderbilt transfer Ethan Barr, Idaho transfer Xe'ree Alexander, and Cincinnati transfer Deshawn Pace. The three are ranked #1, #2, and #4 on the team in tackles. Pace is also tied for the most interceptions on the team (2).

The secondary is led by long-time starting safety Quadric Bullard. After having the last two seasons shortened by injury, Bullard has been able to start every game this season. He is joined by former FCS All-American S Sheldon Arnold, who transferred from East Tennessee State. Former UAB CB Mac McWilliams and four-year starting CB BJ Adams have held down the corners. They have held opposing pass offenses to a respectable 228.5 yards per game.





Summary

Many of the issues that have plagued Utah have been problems for UCF as well. They have been close in several losses, but have struggled with turnovers (-5 margin) and quarterback inconsistency.

Neither team will be making it to a bowl this season, so for both groups of seniors, this will be their final collegiate game.

For UCF, if they can minimize turnovers and let Harvey do his thing, they shouldn't have any trouble handing the Utes their 8th straight loss. Utah has struggled against top-tier running backs, but with the defensive line looking healthy again, they may be able to contain Harvey and apply pressure on Rizk, which should keep them in the game.

With this possibly being Kyle Whittingham's final game as the head coach of the Utes, it will be interesting to see how the team plays in their final game of this disappointing season.



