Scouting the TCU Horned Frogs

On paper, the 2024 Utes looked like one of the best teams Kyle Whittingham would ever coach at the University of Utah. The expectations were through the roof. But much like 2023, those enormous expectations have been derailed due to injuries.

Now, at the season's midpoint, the Utes suddenly find themselves with two conference losses, several key defenders out, and their starting quarterback out for the season.

You could say this is a hinge point for Utah football. The Cam Rising era is likely over, and the Isaac Wilson era has officially begun. And despite losing Rising, the Utes have a promising young quarterback, several great weapons for him to get the ball to, one of the best running backs in the conference, and a defense that can be one of the best in the country once healthy.

This season is far from over, Utah.

The new era begins Saturday when the Utes welcome the 3-3 TCU Horned Frogs back to Rice-Eccles Stadium. The former Mountain West Conference rival is bringing in the nation's #5 passing offense, averaging over 340 yards per game through the air, and if Utah wants to get their season back on track, they'll need to find a way to contain it. This game will not just be about what Isaac Wilson can do as the team's official starter.





Offense

While the passing yards pop out on paper, the TCU offense is far from perfect. Sophomore QB Josh Hoover took over the offense in the middle of 2023, leading TCU to a 2-4 record in his six starts while throwing for 2,206 yards with 15 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. This season, the results have been about the same, with fewer picks. Through six games, he has thrown for 2,007 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. After starting the season interception-free over the first three games, he has now thrown 2 interceptions in three straight games.

The rushing attack took a big hit after losing RB Emani Bailey to the NFL, and the Horned Frogs have had trouble finding a way to replace him. Sophomore Cam Cook has been the leading ball carrier, rushing 87 times for 336 yards and six touchdowns, but his 3.9 yards per carry leaves something to be desired. This has led to TCU ranking #122 nationally in yards rushing per game.

Nearly all of the wide receivers returned, including Savion Williams and JP Richardson, who combined for over 1,000 yards and 7 touchdowns last season, and they're off to a great start again in 2024, combining for over 650 yards and 4 touchdowns so far.

They also brought in Boise State’s #1 receiver, Eric McAlister, who had 873 yards and 5 touchdowns last season for the Broncos. This season, he's had 16 catches for 322 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Horned Frogs.

The real surprise of the offense though has been former LSU receiver Jack Bech. After transferring to TCU in 2023, Bech was limited to just 8 games due to injury, and he finished the season with just 146 yards receiving. This season, he's seemingly come out of nowhere to rank #5 in the nation with 702 yards on just 39 receptions, and he's #4 nationally with 7 touchdown grabs. He was just added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List two weeks ago.

The biggest offseason hit was at the offensive line, where TCU lost four starters. Three left for the NFL, and one to graduation. They've patched it up with Florida State transfer LT Bless Harris, Alabama transfer C James Brockermeyer, Louisiana Tech transfer RG Carson Bruno, and two returning linemen with a handful of starts, LG Coltin Deery and RT Mike Nichols.

They've done a reasonable job keeping Hoover off his back, only allowing six sacks to this point, but they need to find a way to block better in the run game.





Defense

It was a rough year for the TCU defense in 2023. It was so bad that defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie was let go. His replacement, former Boise State head coach Andy Avalos, has made immediate improvements, but there is still plenty of work to get done.

The pass defense has made the most improvement. After allowing 253.7 yards passing per game last season, the Horned Frogs have only allowed 155.5 per game in 2024. Only seven FBS teams have allowed fewer yards through the air this season.

This remarkable turnaround is even more surprising considering that the secondary lost three starters: safeties Mark Perry (New England Patriots) and Millard Bradford (New Orleans Saints), as well as CB Josh Newton (Cincinnati Bengals) to the NFL.

However, TCU was able to dip into the transfer portal to replace both corners, including former Utah CB JaTravis Broughton, who is now starting opposite former Old Dominion CB LaMareon James. TCU brings back Bud Clark at free safety, and former rotation players Abe Camara and Jamel Johnson now start at nickel strong safety.

The strength of the defense is at linebacker, where the Horned Frogs return three starters. 2022 Second-Team All-Big 12 LB Johnny Hodges has returned after missing most of the 2023 season to injury, as has LB Namdi Obiazor, who leads the team with 2.5 sacks and an interception this season. They also returned LB Shad Banks Jr., who had 62 tackles last season.

The defensive line lost three of four starters from 2023. The edge positions have been filled by two transfers, including former Notre Dame DE NaNa Osafo-Mensah and former San Diego State LB Cooper McDonald. The lone returning starter, DT Caleb Fox is joined by senior NT Tymon Mitchell, who takes over as a starter after playing several snaps in the past.

As good as the defense has been at stopping the pass, they've been terrible at containing the rush, which means Micah Bernard may be able to feast again on Saturday. They have given up 180.2 yards per game on the ground, which is ranked #102 nationally.

Each of their three losses had a common theme - they gave up more than 200 yards rushing.





Summary

Hoover hasn't had a game yet this season where he's thrown for less than 200 yards, and he's had four games over 300. On the flip side, the most the Utes pass defense has allowed this season in a game is 223 yards, and on the season, they are ranked #22 in pass yards allowed while only allowing an average of 172 yards per game. The team that wins this battle is likely the team that will win the game.

Having Wilson as the starter in this game should actually benefit the Utes, as he has shown the ability to run the ball. TCU has had trouble stopping quarterbacks that can run the ball. In three games this season, the opposing quarterback, not the running back, has been the leading rusher against the Horned Frogs.

With Utah at a hinge point, TCU seems like the right team for the Utes to get their season back on track. Expect to see a heavy dose of Bernard and cross your fingers that the secondary can hold their ground against a passing offense that can light it up when given the chance.