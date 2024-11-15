Scouting the Colorado Buffaloes





Following a devastating rivalry loss mired in controversy, the Utes will have to turn the page quickly as they prepare to take on the much improved No. 17 Colorado Buffaloes. Head coach Deion Sanders has followed up last year's embarrassing 4-8 finish with an impressive 7-2 start in 2024, and he's suddenly got his team in the conversation of winning the Big 12 and making the College Football Playoff.

For the first time this decade, the Utes enter the game as double-digit underdogs. That's partially due to Utah's unforgiving bad luck with injuries, but also due to the quality of the team they'll be facing in Boulder this Saturday.





Offense

Make no mistake, this team is all about three individuals: Deion Sanders, his son QB Shedeur Sanders, and WR/CB Travis Hunter.

Shedeur Sanders is the alpha dog of the offense and the personality of the team. With slightly better protection than last year's sack-filled season, he's had a phenomenal year. He's 23rd in QBR and #6 nationally in passing yards with 2,882 yards. He's also #3 in all of FBS with 24 passing touchdowns, while only throwing 6 interceptions. It'll be a tall order to keep the offense grounded as long as he's throwing the ball.

One way to limit Shedeur is to bring the pressure, but unlike last season, the offensive line has started to find their stride. Over the past three games, they've only surrendered 5 sacks after giving up 24 sacks over the first six.

Once again, it's a line full of new faces. The top-rated tackle of the 2024 class, LT Jordan Seaton, has been as good as advertised. He's joined by Indiana transfer RG Khalil Benson, who started 17 games with the Hoosiers, FIU transfer RT Phillip Houston, who started 16 games with the Panthers, Freshman C Cash Cleveland, who made his first start against Texas Tech, and UTEP transfer senior LG Justin Mayers, who started the past two seasons for the Miners.

The running game is led by Arkansas transfer Isaiah Augustave, who has rushed 73 times for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns. They also have Dallan Hayden from Ohio State, who has 184 yards rushing. However, the emphasis of the offense is not in the rushing game. In fact, the Buffs are #131 nationally with only 78.3 yards rushing per game, averaging a measly 2.7 yards per carry.

On the flip side, they have one of the most talented receiving room's in the country. It starts with Hunter, the heavily favored Heisman candidate and two-way player. He has 856 yards and 9 touchdowns receiving. FAU transfer LaJohntay Wester has 583 yards receiving and 8 touchdowns, and Vanderbilt transfer Will Sheppard has 469 yards receiving and 4 touchdowns. Sanders has plenty of weapons.





Defense

While Hunter gets most of the attention due to his ability to play both sides of the ball, Arizona State transfer DE BJ Green is doing his best to make a case for being the heart of the defense. The Arizona State transfer had accumulated 13.5 sacks over his career as a Sun Devil, and he has continued to be a menace to opposing offenses this season, racking up 5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

Returning starting DT Amari McNeill has added 2.5 sacks, and DE Arden Walker has 3 sacks, and Pittsburgh transfer Samuel Okunlola has 3 as well. Houston transfer DT Chidozie Nwankwo, who started 33 games for the Cougars, has also been a staple on the defensive line.

The linebackers have been much better this season. Michigan and Charlotte transfer Nikhai Hill-Green has led the Buffaloes with 68 tackles through nine games. He also has 2 sacks, 3 pass deflections, and an interception. Returning starter LaVonta Bentley has continued to be solid for Colorado. He has tallied 39 tackles and 2 fumble recoveries so far.

The secondary is full of returning starters, including Hunter, who has 2 interceptions, a forced fumble, and 7 pass deflections, as well as Liberty transfer Preston Hodge, who has 2 interceptions, 6 pass deflections, and 33 tackles, and Auburn transfer Colton Hood, who also has 2 picks of his own this season.

S Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig has made his presence known with 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, and 65 tackles. S Shilo Sanders has dealt with injuries this season, but is back to full health and has 37 tackles this season. They also have Oklahoma State transfer S DJ McKinney, who has 52 tackles, 7 pass deflections, and a forced fumble.

Overall, the defense is one of the best at getting to the QB (29 sacks, #6 in FBS), causing and recovering fumbles (9 recovered fumbles) and stopping opponents in the red zone (#11 in red zone defense, with 10/34 times that no points were allowed).





Summary

The Utes will have their hands full this week. They'll need to find a way to lock down three incredibly talented receivers and get constant pressure on Shedeur Sanders if they want to keep this game close. The Utes will also need to protect the football, as the Buffalos are #21 in turnover margin (+7).

When Isaac Wilson started, he struggled to make quick decisions, and it contributed to him taking 14 sacks. He'll need to get the ball out quick and a lot of help from his line or he could find himself on the turf frequently this Saturday. (EDITOR'S NOTE: At the time of publishing, there's a likelihood that the starter is Luke Bottari)

Time is running out for Utah to get two more wins to become bowl eligible, and this game is likely the most difficult of the three remaining. The Utes will need just about everything to go right to pull off an upset Saturday in Boulder.



