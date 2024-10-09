Scouting the Arizona State Sun Devils





In its debut season as a member of the Big 12, Arizona State was chosen to finish dead last by the media in the Conference’s 2024 football preseason poll. Yet, after five games, the Sun Devils are off to a shocking 4-1 start, already surpassing last year’s win total of three games.

Some of that good fortune could be attributed to the strength of schedule, as the current combined records of the four teams Arizona State has beaten is 6-15. However, if you turn a blind eye to the schedule, it appears that this team primarily constructed of transfer players has gelled faster than expected within head coach Kenny Dillingham’s system, especially in the running game, both on offense and defense.

This team certainly looks different from the one Utah slaughtered 55-3 last season at Rice-Eccles Stadium, and while this game may have been penciled in as a guaranteed win for the Utes in the preseason, it now appears to be one of the more challenging games of the season.





Offense

One thing that hasn’t changed in the Valley of the Sun is Arizona State’s dependence on running back Cam Skattebo. Just as it was in 2023, the Sun Devil offense runs through the burly, bruising back that started his college career at Sacramento State. Skattebo is second in the Big 12 in rushing yards with 615 yards on 111 carries, and he's also second on the team in receiving with 15 receptions for 209 yards. His 824 all-purpose yards are the third most in all of FBS, trailing only Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty and Pittsburgh’s Desmond Reid.

One thing that has changed this season is that Skattebo now has a reliable sidekick in the backfield, Redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt. A Michigan State transfer, Leavitt has been solid in the passing game for the Sun Devils, throwing for 1,012 yards with 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

What sets him apart though is his ability to run the ball, rushing for 252 yards and 4 touchdowns on 49 carries. His lowest rushing game came against Texas Tech, where he was held to just 25 yards, and that's the game they lost. When Leavitt is able to gain yards on the ground, things usually go well for Arizona State.

His main target other than Skattebo has been Colorado transfer wide receiver Jordyn Tyson who has pulled in 20 receptions for 285 yards and 3 touchdowns. Idaho State transfer Xavier Guillory (11 catches for 142 yards and 1 TD) and Cincinnati transfer tight end Chamon Metayer (12 catches for 132 yards and 2 TDs) have also been dependable.

The trend of transfers also continues on the offensive line, including LT Josh Atkins, who started 13 games at Hawaii last season, Cal transfer LG Ben Coleman, who started 22 games in his career for the Golden Bears, returning starters C Leif Fautanu, RT Max Iheanachor, who started 5 games last season for the Sun Devils, and Riverside CC transfer RG Kyle Scott.

The offensive unit has been able to average 218.2 yards rushing per game, which is 16th best in the nation. Utah’s has a top 35 rush defense, holding opponents to just 107.2 yards per game, so it will be interesting to see which side prevails on Friday night. Last season, the Utes were able to hold Skattebo to just 31 yards rushing, but the improved quarterback situation should allow him to have a better opportunity this season.





Defense

The Sun Devils aren’t just good at running the ball, they’ve also been elite at stopping it. The newly added linebackers have been a large part of that, led by New Mexico State's leading tackler in 2023, junior Keyshaun Elliott. Elliott had 111 tackles last season for the Aggies and has already piled up 36 tackles this season. Also in the rotation are San Diego State transfer Zyrus Fiaseu and Arkansas transfer Jordan Crook, as well as Caleb McCullough, the only returner from last year's squad getting significant minutes at linebacker.

The defensive line is young but effective. Senior defensive end Prince Dorbah, who led the team with 6 sacks last season, has been out with a leg injury from fall camp. With him sidelined, sophomore defensive end Elijah O'Neal has had to step up in his place, and he has already recorded 2 sacks this season. On the other side of the line, junior defensive end Clayton Smith has been outstanding, already with 4 sacks this year, only trailing Van Fillinger for sacks in the Big 12. Sophomore C.J. Fite and Cincinnati transfer Justin Wodtly round out the rest of the line as the starting defensive tackles.

The secondary is led by an experienced group of safeties, including senior Shamari Simmons, the leading tackler from 2023, this season's leading tackler Myles Rowser, who also came over from New Mexico State, and USC transfer Xavion Alford. This has helped the pair of young starters at corner, including Washington State transfer Javan Robinson and Keith Abney II, both first-year starters.





Summary

On paper, this team shouldn’t be 4-1. That’s why they were selected to finish last in the conference before the season began. The team is full of transfers, and it’s surprising how quickly they have been able to come together as a unit. The youth and inexperience on the offensive line, defensive line, and corners should be causing Arizona State more trouble than it has so far, but up to this point, they just keep winning games.

The question remains, is this Sun Devil team as good as their record indicates, or is it just a smoke screen made up of beating sub-par teams? We’ll get an answer Friday night.



