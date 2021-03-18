UteNation - Scalley Excited for Young Utah Defense





Some teams have good years on defense. Others are able to string a few decent squads together for multiple years. It’s extremely rare for programs to be so dominant on the defensive side of the ball for over a decade and longer, but that’s exactly where Utah is at as a program—the standard is dominance.

Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley has consistently churned out NFL talent at every defensive position. His ability to develop athletes is crucial to Utah’s schemes and identity on defense. And that’s with having a “down” year in his mind, despite holding offenses to 107 rushing yards and 257 passing yards a game.

With the unique circumstances that 2020 presented, the Utes found themselves running more zone schemes than the man coverage that they’re known for. It’s something Scalley and his group plan to get back to this spring camp.

“We have to get back to who we are in coverage,” Scalley said. “We’re a man coverage team. Last year when we were getting back into football in phases, we weren’t really allowed to play press man, because of the rules and regulations. Now that we have the protocols in place, we have to teach our guys man coverage and get better at press man. We were a zone coverage team last year, but we need to get back to man and getting sacks.”

“It’s not too difficult for our guys to play zone,” he continued. “It’s in our package. But we definitely upped our dose of zone, but it’s a nice change to get back to man.”

While the Utes were hamstrung with protocols in the fall, Scalley believes that one of the youngest groups in the program, the cornerbacks, will assuredly benefit from the added year of eligibility and game experience accumulated during the 2020 season.

“It’s invaluable,” Scalley said of the experience the corners got in the fall. “We’re probably one of the teams that has benefited the most from that. The thing that the younger guys have not experienced yet is a crowd. What an opposing crowd can do to you, what a home crowd can do to get you pumped up, we’re excited to get Rice-Eccles Stadium going.”

The cornerback group, led by sophomore JaTravis Broughton and freshman Clark Phillips III has excellent depth, so much so that Caine Savage moved from defense to wide receiver. Others like Malone Mataele, Faybian Marks, Zemaiah Vaughn and Kenzel Lawler are also developing nicely in the program.

“We have the bodies there and the guys we feel have the ability, the speed to play corner,” Scalley said. “We play team ball here. Whether that means moving an offensive guy to defense, or a defensive guy to offense, it’s all about getting the best guys on the field. Caine Savage was a very good wide receiver in high school and will be able to add some speed and athleticism to the position.”

The only position not returning a starter is safety. Nate Ritchie, Utah’s true freshman starting strong safety, elected to go on a church mission, and those that could’ve gone to the NFL decided to run it back for a Pac-12 run. Utah will try and fill that vacant role with Kamo’i Latu or RJ Hubert. Hubert had a rough 2020 with a knee injury hampering him, but he’s expected to be fully healthy and ready to contribute in 2021.

“RJ was very unselfish in what he gave us last year,” said Scalley. “He was not 100 percent in his knee, but he was still able to give us valuable reps when needed. He also played on some special teams. This time off has been huge for him and for his knee to get a little more stable. At least for the first couple of days, he looks really good. He’s been in the safety room and is able to bring the younger guys along. We love him and what he’s able to do for this team.”

“Kamoi Latu is what we want in terms of a physical football player,” he continued. “He is what our culture is. He’s bought in, and I can’t tell you how excited I am for him and his future at Utah.”

The Utes also boast one of the best linebacker duos in the conference in Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell. Both were two-star high school prospects, and Morgan Scalley developed Lloyd into a consensus All-American and NFL prospect, which Lloyd turned down for another go at Utah.

“Devin, Mika [Tafua], Viane [Moala] there’s a lot of guys that had NFL opportunities,” said Scalley. You always want to have those guys in the program. He was a leader last year, he’s a leader this year. Leaders lead. He holds other guys accountable, and he’s just a guy that gets it. Love Devin and those guys that are competing and leading in our program.”

Despite the depth at starter, linebacker was also a huge focus on the recruiting trail—Utah will welcome Mason Tufaga, Trey Reynolds, Jonah Elliss and the crown jewel of the 2021 class, Ethan Calvert.

“You recruit to your numbers, and one that you lack depth,” Scalley said. “It was a position we felt needed strengthening, and Colton Swan did a great job recruiting. Just look at the defensive front and allow backers to roam free and make plays. The reason why backers do a great job in our system is the front line does their role. Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell, they’re grateful for the defensive line. It’s a team sport, and the backers and our defense will be productive based on how our defensive line does.”



