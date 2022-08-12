Saunders Looks to Take a Leap Forward with Runnin’ Utes





Going to a boarding school in rural Utah really created some major fish out of water vibes for Mike Saunders, Jr.

Saunders spent two years playing for Wasatch Academy. He uprooted from Indianapolis to go to Mount Pleasant. Dealing with a dearth of typical hangout spots like restaurants and movie theaters created a bit of a culture shock for a kid from Indiana.

Saunders adjusted to his new surroundings by channeling his energies into basketball.

“Since there wasn't a lot of stuff to do, I just went to the gym a lot,” Saunders said. “I stayed in the gym so much because of that. It was a good thing, but it was definitely different.”

His extra work paid off. Saunders led Wasatch Academy to a Top 5 national ranking in his senior season and signed with Cincinnati out of high school. Now the 6-foot junior guard returns to Utah with the goal of taking another leap forward in his basketball career.

Saunders spent two seasons with the Bearcats before transferring to Utah following his sophomore season. He showed tremendous potential in his second season at Cincinnati, averaging 7.3 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.0 rebounds in 20.4 minutes per game.

Saunders appeared in 33 games, scoring in double figures nine times. His best performance came when he tallied a career-high 20 points in a win over then no. 14 Illinois last November. The Bearcats went 7-2 in games where Saundersscored 10 or more points.

He decided to make the switch to Utah because Saunders believes playing with the Utes gives him a better chance to take the next step in his basketball evolution.

“I feel like the results are going to show,” Saunders said. “I've showed in a small sample size what I can do. Coming to Utah, one of the big reasons I made that decision was to have a bigger role.”

Utes coach Craig Smith loves the skill set Saunders brings to the court. For him, Saundersis the complete package. He's a lockdown defender who is light on his feet and has good instincts. On offense, Saunders is a speedy playmaker and has great potential as a leader.

"He does bring a different dimension to our team that we didn't have before he arrived,” Smith said.

Saunders likes how he fits with Smith's coaching philosophy and strategy. The Utes are eager to carve out a niche as a team that will wear down opponents with a relentless pace on offense and a tough defense. With his skill set, Saunders is confident he can help that vision become reality.

Learning how Smith wants to utilize him convinced Saunders that Utah was the place for him.

“I'm a guy that wants to play up tempo, get up the court and pressure the ball defensively and push the ball offensively,” Saunders said. “That's what Coach (Smith) wants. He wants me to try to get downhill every possession, get down the court. If I see an opportunity, he wants me to take it.”

Playing basketball in Utah again carries a much different feeling now. Saunders is no longer a stranger trying to fit in far from home. The Beehive State is like a second home after his experience at Wasatch Academy. Fans know his name and remember what he accomplished in Mount Pleasant.

Saunders helped Wasatch Academy become nationally elite during his stint with the Tigers. Now he's back, this time ready to play a part in helping the Utes become a contender in the Pac-12 again.

“It was a great time for me basketball wise,” Saunders said. “I miss those times. I'm happy to be back though. It's a good feeling to be back in Utah.”