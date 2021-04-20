UteNation - Runnin’ Utes Sign Elite Defender in USU Transfer Anthony

The Runnin’ Utes continued their guard-heavy approach to their transfers on Tuesday with the addition of another Utah State transfer, 6-foot-5 and 225 pound guard, Marco Anthony.





The greatest asset to his game, is that he’s an elite level defender. Anthony averaged 10 points per game in 2020-21, while shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc. He also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He’ll want to to improve upon his 61.5% free-throw percentage. Anthony had a season night of 22 points against Northern Iowa, back in November.

Anthony becomes the fourth guard that Smith and staff have added, as they look to revamp a depleted roster. Others include transfers Rollie Worster, Gabe Madsen and David Jenkins Jr.

Smith has hit the ground running ever since he was named the Utes’ Head Basketball Coach. He still has one more assistant role to fill, and 1-2 more roster spots. In his short time, he’s lost Timmy Allen to Texas and Alfonso Plummer to Illinois, while Mikael Jantunen has made it official that he’s staying home to play professionally. Smith also re-recruited Lahat Thioune and Riley Battin out of the NCAA Transfer Portal and added the four mentioned above.

Additionally, UteNation has received confirmation that 6-foot-6 guard Lazar Stefanovic still plans on sticking with the Letter of Intent that he signed with the previous staff.



