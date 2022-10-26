



SAN FRANCISCO – The Utah men’s basketball team was selected to finish 10th after the Pac-12 Conference released its preseason media poll as voted on by the league’s media.

This marks the fourth time the Utes have been selected to finish beyond ninth since joining the league and the second-straight season Utah has been predicted to finish 10th. Heading into the 2022-23 campaign, the Utes have exceeded the expectations from the preseason media poll every year except for 2014-15, 2019-20 and 2020-21 when they finished exactly where they were predicted. The 2021-22 season was the first time Utah had finished below its predicted finish since joining the Pac-12.

In his second season, head coach Craig Smith has assembled a new roster with eight newcomers that features three Division I transfers [Gavin Baxter (BYU), Ben Carlson (Wisconsin) and Mike Saunders Jr. (Cincinnati)], three freshmen [Wilguens Junior Exacte, Keba Keita and Luka Tarlac] and a pair of return missionaries in Brandon Haddock and Hunter Mecum.

All-Pac-12 player Branden Carlson headlines the host of veterans for Smith alongside Marco Anthony, Rollie Worster, Gabe Madsen, Lazar Stefanovic, Jaxon Brenchley, Eli Ballstaedt and Bostyn Holt.

The Bruins were once again predicted finish on top by the league’s media with 386 points behind 26 first-place votes. Arizona, who swept both the regular-season and tournament titles were picked to finish second with 252 points while Oregon was predicted to finish in third – both the Wildcats and Ducks received three first-place votes.

USC checks in at No. 4 with 300 points while Stanford was picked to finish fifth (239 points) to go with one first-place vote. Colorado (207 points), Arizona State (193 points), Washington State (185 points) and Washington (158 points) rank No. 6 through No. 9, respectively, while Utah (102 points), California (69 points) and Oregon State (47 points) round out the list.





UP NEXT

Runnin’ Utes fans can get a sneak peek of the 2022-23 Utah men’s basketball team next Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m. (MT) inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center when Utah welcomes in Westminster as part of its Night with the Runnin’ Utes. Utah will then open its season on Monday, Nov. 7, against Long Island with a 9 p.m. (MT) tip-off on Pac-12 Networks. Krista Blunk will have the call while Mary Murphy serves as the in-game analyst.





