UteNation - Runnin’ Utes Looking for Some Magic in March





The University of Utah kicks off the first round of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament tonight. While they’re heading in with two impressive wins in their last three games, it’s no secret that another one-and-done exit could spell done for Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak. On the flip side, one to two wins could give the Utes some more positive momentum going into the offseason. The reality is though, a 2021 postseason berth remains highly unlikely for the 11-12 squad.

With their win last week against Arizona State, the Utes claimed the no. 7 seed with the conference going by win percentage for the pandemic ravaged season. They’ll face off against the no. 10 seed Washington Huskies who are a dreadful 5-20–one of those wins came against the Utes. The winner will then face no. 2 USC who has a first round BYE, the same Trojans squad that the Utes beat by 10 two weeks earlier.

The crazy reality is the Utes could get blown out on Wednesday or they could also make a surprise run. For example, the most they’ve lost to no. 1 seed Oregon by this season is six.

The pieces are there for the Utes to surprise. They have a reliable leader in Timmy Allen that can carry the team for stretches at a time. They have Alfonso Plummer that seems to like the big scene and can get scorching hot at any moment. They have a developing rim protector in Branden Carlson, who is even more dangerous when he stays out of foul trouble. There’s also the crucial glue guy, as the Utes are a much better team with Mikael Jantunen on the floor.

These are all the types of role players you need for a surprise run, but even more importantly, you need a guy that emerges towards the end of the season—typically a guy that opponents can’t find much film on. The Utes have that in freshman guard Ian Martinez who is suddenly providing a spark and some much needed athleticism to the lineup. Martinez is the type of player that can make one jaw-dropping play from one end of the court to the next that suddenly has him and his teammates playing with swagger.

As the Utes await tip-off tonight at 5PM, do they have the pieces for a run? Yes. Will it happen? That’s debatable as this team has been so Jekyll and Hyde throughout an admittedly taxing season. One thing is certain, two wins to make it to the conference semifinals would go a long way to cooling off the hot seat that Krystowiak finds himself in after two straight lackluster seasons, no Pac-12 Championships and two NCAA Tournament appearances in 10 seasons.

Buckle up Ute fans, it’s time for some March Madness.



