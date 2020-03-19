



As we all hunker down and our lives briefly change, it's a difficult time to adjust. Therefore, why not reminisce and look back at some fond memories. Nearly 22 years ago, on March 21, 1998, Rick Majerus, Andre Miller and the Runnin' Utes shocked the basketball world.

Don't get me wrong, everyone knew this Utah team was good, but Arizona was expected to repeat as National Champions. Not only did Miller come away with the first triple-double in the tournament since Magic Johnson, it was also the birth of Majerus' legendary Triangle-and-Two defense which was drawn up on a restaurant napkin. The game is arguably the most satisfying win in Utah basketball history.

Sit back and enjoy, "It's Miller Time."





Courtesy of Classic Basketball on YouTube.