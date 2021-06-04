Runnin’ Utes Add Big Man Transfer Mahorcic

Utah Football isn't the only team on campus that is getting commitments from the transfer portal, as Dusan Mahorcic announced his commitment to the University of Utah Basketball team on Friday afternoon.





The 6-foot-10 forward is transferring from Illinois State after averaging 9.9 points and 7.2 rebounds in 24.2 minutes in 22 games his junior season last year. Mahorcic adds some needed depth in the frontcourt, especially with Timmy Allen transferring out this offseason. The Runnin' Utes beat Clemson and Texas in the Belgrade, Serbia native's final three schools. BYU, Penn State, and Virginia Tech were also in the running for Mahorcic's services.

Mahorcic has a strong low post presence and will add an element of physicality for Utah. He does not possess much of a three-point game, but he is a solid pick-and-roll big man and can clean up the glass. Mahorcic shot 59.1% from the field and ranked no. 51 in the nation in offensive rebounding. Prior to Illinois State, Mahorcic started at Division II school Lewis University (Romeovile, IL) before transferring to Moberly Area Community College in Missouri.

Marhorcic will be the seventh transfer addition for Utah this offseason, joining Both Gach, David Jenkins Jr., Bostyn Holt, Marco Anthony, Rollie Worster, and Gabe Madsen.

Look for the Utes to either add one more or sit on a scholarship if it makes more sense for the 2021-22 season.



