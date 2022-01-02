Rose Bowl Takeaways: Utah Falls Short in Instant Classic





The University of Utah and Ohio State University both delivered a performance for the ages on Saturday at the storied Rose Bowl. After trailing the majority of the game, the Buckeyes outlasted the Utes and came out victorious, 48-45.

Here are the takeaways from the game:





Losing sucks, but Utah should be proud

A loss is a loss; it’s never ideal. Utah had the victory in their grasp and Ohio State ripped it away. The adversity that this team went through this season was unreal. The fact that they rose from that adversity to win the Pac-12 Championship is a tremendous accomplishment that will make the 2021 season one of the greatest and most memorable seasons in Utah Football history.

Ohio State has a remarkable offense, and CJ Stroud proved tonight that it doesn’t matter who he’s throwing the ball to, he’ll make it work and the opposing offense needs to keep up with him. That’s exactly what Utah did until Cam Rising was knocked out of the game. What was left of Utah’s momentum totally shifted to Ohio State, despite the fact that freshman Bryson Barnes came in and led the Utes to a game tying touchdown.

There are no moral victories, but there’s no reason for Utah to hang their heads after their Rose Bowl performance except for this next takeaway…





Utah’s kicking game costs them again and needs to be revamped

When something has been an issue in every single one of a team’s losses, something needs to change. Utah once had a steady string of All-American kickers. Now they have a group that cost the team multiple games.

While you can point to other things—the Rising injury and the defense’s inability to cover Jaxon Smith-Njigba—fumbling a snap while punting inside your 25 yard line is inexcusable. Utah has a lot of work to do to find guys that understand the value of their blocking assignments on special teams. However, Utah needs to once again find at minimum a dependable punter. Place-kicking has improved under Jadon Redding, but the punting is a nightmare.





Utah’s injuries to their secondary finally hurt them

Running back Micah Bernard played both ways on Saturday, making the difficult move to starting cornerback. He had only three weeks to prepare for one of the most dangerous passing attacks in the country. It didn’t go well, but Utah was left with really no other options. After injuries to Ja’Travis Broughton, Faybian Marks, and Zemaiah Vaighn, Utah had no choice but explore unique options. Bernard had played the position in high school and they felt he was the best option they had.

For as special as Cam Rising looked, CJ Stroud was unstoppable as the Heisman finalist faced an injury ravaged Utah defense. He finished 37-46 for 573 yards and six touchdowns.

Former Ohio State commit Clark Phillips III had a remarkable game in coverage to go along with a touchdown saving interception and fumble. Unfortunately, all of the other defensive backs struggled. The gamble of playing Micah Bernard at cornerback was exploited by the Buckeyes. However, no one will fault Bernard who was thrown into a near impossible situation.

The blame can’t fall entirely on him, nor will it.





Rising delivered a performance that will be remembered

First off, Kyle Whittingham stated that Rising was okay after his scary head injury. UteNation has also received confirmation that Rising is in fact okay.

The fact that the football gods ripped his opportunity from him on that type of stage feels cruel. Rising was remarkable, finishing 17-22 for 214 yards and two touchdown passes. He also ran the ball 11 times for 92 yards and his huge 62 yard score.

His injury happened with just under 10 minutes to play with Ohio State already making a run. Rising's injury completely deflated the Utes, though. Their team leader, their guy, the man with the confidence and swagger from which everyone feeds, was in the injury tent the rest of the game and with his helmet taken away.

Walk-on Bryson Barnes should be commended for leading Utah to a game tying touchdown after OSU stormed ahead and took the lead. The reality is that Utah’s “it” factor was no longer there. Rising was helpless on the sideline and so was the team’s mojo.





“Video Game Covey” deliveries one last jaw-dropping performance

What a career. Britain Covey gave Ute fans one last performance to remember as he ignited Utah’s offense early with a 19 yard touchdown just over five minutes into the game. From there, he’d finish with three receptions for 34 and that touchdown. However, it was his efforts on special teams that were truly special.

Ohio State scored quickly on a big pass play from Stroud to Smith-Njigba. Soon, Covey would take the kickoff, break through tackles, and then break away from everyone for a touchdown return. It was vintage Covey and while that was his biggest moment of the night, he had several good returns even as the Buckeyes were trying to avoid him. He finished with seven returns for 207 yards and his 97-yard touchdown.

He closed his Ute career in typical Covey fashion and continued to cement his legacy as an all-time Ute.





2022 will have high expectations

A season-ending loss in the Rose Bowl stings, especially when the victory was in Utah’s grasp. As good as this season was, it’s a build up for what could be Whittingham’s best opportunity at the CFP. Rising will be an early Heisman candidate and one of the best quarterbacks in the country, Dalton Kincaid and Brant Kuithe are returning, while Tavion Thomas has been expected to return. The offense will be loaded and is likely to only add more firepower in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Utah’s losing some key guys on defense with Devin Lloyd, Nephi Sewell, Vonte Davis, and Mika Tafua. However, the depth is there and now Utah needs to get their talented but injured cornerbacks healthy.

The 2022 squad will have a target on their backs, as they’ll likely be a Top-10 team heading into next season.



