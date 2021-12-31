Rose Bowl Opponent Q&A: Ohio State

For the latest on Rose Bowl game week prep, incoming NCAA Transfer Portal news, and the upcoming February Signing Day, join the conversation, today.

After their eleventh season in the Pac-12, the University of Utah punched their ticket as Pac-12 champions to the Rose Bowl. As the Utes near kickoff of “The Granddaddy of them all,” Ute Nation caught up with Scarlet and Gray Report managing editor Colin Gay, for in-depth insight on Utah’s opponent, the Ohio State Buckeyes.





Ohio State was in the thick of the CFP conversation right up until their loss to Michigan, what’s the mood of the team, in your opinion since that loss?

“It’s a shock.

During the postgame press conference, all of the players and head coach Ryan Day looked as if they were in a daze, not really knowing how to respond.

Ohio State was never supposed to lose against Michigan. The thought was not if, but by how much.

Once the seemingly inevitable happened, it changed the entire complexion of the season from hope and promise, a resurgence after the Week 2 loss to Oregon, to it being a failure, something Ohio State is not used to.

While it talked up the Rose Bowl as something that’s viewed as a goal, it felt like something each player and each coach seemed to be trying to talk themselves into.

Expectations are high for Ohio State each and every season. Being in the Rose Bowl to end 2021 is not where it wants to be.”





How relevant of a measuring stick should both Utah and Ohio State’s games against Oregon be? In my opinion, I don’t hold too much weight into it since the Buckeyes lost to them early in the year…

“For Ohio State, it’s just another example of its shortcomings.

It’s not something the Buckeyes can just store away and forget about, especially in their latest game against a Pac-12 opponent. For the majority of the season, though, it was viewed as an example of where Ohio State ‘was’ and where it ‘is,’ at least until the Michigan loss.

But the problems still persisted: the struggles against the run, even when the Ohio State defense knew it was coming, the inability to stop Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown from finding holes in the middle of the Buckeyes’ zone, the inability to answer when it needed to offensively, instead trying to mount a comeback late that was too steep to attain.

The Buckeyes got better because they got older and more experienced. The Oregon loss was viewed as a starting point, a personal measuring stick of sorts. But it was also a stick that was shattered after that trip to Ann Arbor on the last weekend in November.

At this point, the Oregon loss is remembered, sure. But it’s so much more of a distant memory than the other low point in Ohio State’s season.”





Why was Michigan so successful against the Buckeyes?

“Michigan stayed in the moment against Ohio State.

It was the biggest game of the rivalry in years: one with a Big Ten title on the line, a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line in their first meeting in two years. And in the middle of the snowstorm, the Wolverines picked Ohio State’s weaknesses apart.

Michigan ran down Ohio State’s throat: showing predictability in playcalling, but remained persistently powerful through the middle of the line relying on its strength. Michigan made Buckeyes redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud uncomfortable in the pocket, providing pressure after pressure, something he wasn’t used to all season long. And, like Oregon, when Ohio State had a chance to try and pounce late for a comeback, it wasn’t enough.

It wasn’t what the Wolverines did.

Ohio State has shown the same problems all season long both offensively and defensively all season. The Buckeyes were just able to mask those issues with talent.

Those same problems arose against Michigan, and Ohio State got to a point where it couldn’t mask those same issues anymore.”





If you were Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, what would you draw up to stop the Ohio State offense?

“Pressure up front is a very good start.

You know what you are going to get with an Ohio State offense with Stroud at the helm: It’s a pass-based offense that runs when it needs to. It may change a bit with the changes in personnel — the loss of Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave are big. But it’s not broken, being the No. 1 scoring and total offense in the country, and my guess is there shouldn’t be too much to fix.

If Ohio State goes with the same approach, the focus needs to be on Stroud. He’s not a runner but can extend plays in and around the pocket when he needs to. Utah needs to force the quarterback to stay in the pocket, making quick throws to receivers whose routes may not have materialized yet.

If Stroud can’t pass, Ohio State’s offense becomes one-dimensional, a place where it doesn’t want to be.

That’s not to say TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Master Teague III can’t do anything with the ball in their hands — they have and they will. But if Stroud can’t find passing lanes or can’t get the ball out quick enough, Ohio State’s in trouble.”





How would you attack the Ohio State defense?

“I’d attack Ohio State the same way opposing offenses have tried to attack Ohio State all season long.

All Michigan did was just pound its strengths and force the Buckeyes to try and answer, something that worked beautifully. Utah has the personnel to do the exact same thing against a defensive line that looks to be a couple of men short in the middle.

When the Utes need to, I would turn to Dalton Kincaid and Brant Kuithe in the passing game, finding those holes in the zone that numerous tight ends and slot receivers have found in the Buckeyes secondary before them.”

Who are some new guys that will have increased rules that Utah fans need to pay attention to on Saturday? Also, who do you expect to be the difference makers for Ohio State against Utah?

“Offensively, it starts with the wide receivers.

Julian Fleming, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka each are primed and prepared to step up in the absence of Wilson and Olave. With Ohio State’s leading receiver still available in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, it seems like he will be getting much of the attention from Utah’s secondary, likely opening up spaces for one of those other players to shine.

Defensively, the linebacker position as a whole seems to be the make or break room for Ohio State.

With a smaller room that got even smaller heading into the final game of the season, Ohio State has been utilizing Cade Stover at the position to provide some depth, practicing with Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers ahead of the Rose Bowl after taking one snap back at the position against Michigan.

For a run-heavy team like Utah, the linebackers could be vital even if Ohio State remains in a 4-2-5 look that it switched to during the 2021 season.”





What’s your game prediction and why?

“Utah has only given up more than 30 points once this season: 33 to San Diego State in overtime. Its defense has been stout and it has shut down opposing offenses left and right.

It has not seen an offense like Ohio State’s yet.

However, the question relies on the Buckeyes’ want to win, something that really can’t be projected or guessed. In the days leading up to the game, it’s been the focus of talk within the program about showing up differently than it did in Ann Arbor. But with Ohio State, it’s unclear what team will show up until its kicked off.

If Ohio State wins, it’s a stepping stool into a new era in 2022, something I think is achievable, but could be extremely difficult.”

Ohio State 34, Utah 31



