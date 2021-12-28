 UteNation - Rose Bowl Opponent Preview: Ohio State
Rose Bowl Opponent Preview: Ohio State

Sean Davenport
The University of Utah will play in it’s 3rd “New Year’s Six” bowl game ever and its first ever Rose Bowl, the “Granddaddy of them all,” against the Ohio State Buckeyes on January 1st. Ohio State is making its 16th trip to Pasadena, going 8-7 in their previous 15 games. Ohio State comes into the game 10-2 on the season while Utah is 10-3. The Buckeyes came in at no. 6 in the final 2021 CFP rankings, while the Utes finished at no. 11.

A win for Utah will be another big step for a team that has established themselves as an elite Pac-12 program, and a steady P5 force.


Ohio State strength: Quarterback C.J. Stroud

The Buckeyes offense starts with CJ Stroud, and for good reason. The freshman phenom was a Heisman Trophy finalist, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, and Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

